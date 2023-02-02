Read full article on original website
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference
WORCESTER, Mass. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the. Bank of America Securities. 2023. Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. , from.
Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Embedded Insurance Platform Vertical Insure
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re," or "the Company"), through its Greenlight Re Innovations, today announced an investment in. Vertical Insure, Inc. ("Vertical Insure"), a. Minneapolis. -based embedded insurance platform. Vertical Insure is addressing distribution...
AM Best to Highlight Leading Market Forces Impacting Europe Insurers, Reinsurers at Paris Briefing
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill present market analysis on the challenging 1 January reinsurance renewals and other key developments affecting Europe’s main insurance and reinsurance markets, at a market briefing on. 16 March 2023. at Les Salons Hoche in. Paris. . During AM Best’s France Insurance Market Briefing –
Progressive's Ziegler Elected Chair Of IIHS Board Of Directors
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) , general manager of personal lines at Progressive Insurance , has been elected chair of the. Board of Directors for 2023. Ziegler takes over from. , president and chief executive officer of. PEMCO. , who remains on the Board. "The mission of preventing traffic deaths...
Assurant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of. per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were. expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by. Zacks Investment Research. was for earnings of. $2.59. The insurer posted revenue of. $2.65...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 1, 2023 , United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), together. , an insurance company organized under the laws of the. State of Florida. ("UPC"), entered into a Renewal Rights Agreement, dated as of. February 1, 2023. (the "Renewal Rights Agreement"),...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Stillwater Insurance Group’s Members Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Stillwater Insurance Company. (SIC) (. Santa Barbara, CA. ) and its wholly owned subsidiary,. Stillwater Property and Casualty...
SBLI Partners with Swiss Re to Deliver an Innovative Claims Experience
New digital customer experience eases difficult time for life insurance beneficiaries. The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts. ) announced it has partnered with Swiss Re to offer its customers Swiss Re’s Automated Claims Experience solution, a state-of-the-art digital tool that guides beneficiaries through the claims process.
Plnar Announces Integration with Verisk’s ClaimXperience
The integration of Plnar’s virtual capabilities to our ClaimXperience solution will make it easier for both insurers and consumers to leverage the power of virtual inspections." , Senior Vice President of Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. AUSTIN, TX. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. February 6, 2023. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading...
SELECTQUOTE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and result of operations together with our condensed consolidated financial statements and footnotes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition to historical information, this discussion and analysis contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections about our industry, business and future financial results. Please refer to a discussion of the Company's forward-looking statements and associated risks in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our 2022 Annual Report. Our actual results may differ materially from those discussed below. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2022 Annual Report and in Part II, Item 1A hereof.
Marine Cargo Insurance Market to Witness Stunning Growth by 2030 : Chubb, AGCS, Marsh: Stay up to date with Marine Cargo Insurance Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- 2022-2030 Report on Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Marine Cargo Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are TIBA,
GeoBlue® Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoBlue announced its 25th anniversary as the leader in high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile. Incorporated in. February 1997. , the company, then known as. Highway to Health. , began with a mission to help. U.S. -based...
Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Hires Industry Veterans Steve LaForgia and James Cosolito as Senior Executive Vice Presidents
NEW YORK , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, has hired. and. , two highly experienced title insurance executives whose combined industry experience spans almost 40 years. "Steve and Jimmy worked here...
Crum & Forster Selects Origami Risk for P&C Insurance Technology to Streamline Claims Administration
New System Supports Insurer’s Focus on Quality Service, Efficiency. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Crum & Forster©, a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) claims solution for claims adjudication, reporting, and the delivery of enhanced client services. Crum & Forster was...
Wall Street rally hits wall of hot jobs, cold earnings numbers
NEW YORK- Wall Street's big rally to start the year wilted on Friday after a surprisingly strong jobs report fueled worries about inflation and higher interest rates. The bond market was more decisive in thinking the strong jobs data could push the Federal Reserve to stay firmer than expected on high interest rates, which hurt the economy and markets.
Financial Focus: Smart moves for investors after a down 2022
Marshall News Messenger (TX) Many investors were glad to see the end of 2022. But what's ahead this year? And what moves can you make in response to last year's results?. To begin with, here's what happened: 2022 was the worst year for the financial markets since 2008, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping nearly nine percent, the S&P 500 losing more than 19 percent and the technology-heavy Nasdaq falling 33 percent. Several factors contributed to these results, including the moves by the.
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Profit Margin Trends of Top Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) organizations’ combined membership comprised 38% of total. health insurance enrollment, or nearly 119 million members nationwide as of. September 30, 2022. , based on statutory reporting. The leading BCBS affiliated insurers with over. $17 billion. in revenue as of. September 30,...
LEGALZOOM AND NEXT INSURANCE PARTNER TO CREATE AN EMBEDDED EXPERIENCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES INSURANCE
LegalZoom and NEXT Create One-Stop-Shop for Entrepreneurs to Protect Their Business Through NEXT Connect. . (Nasdaq: LZ), the industry leader in online business formation and a leading platform in legal, compliance and tax solutions, and. , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, announced a partnership to better...
Reverse mortgages avoided by financial advisors, professor says
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA)’s Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) program could be a source of reliable retirement funding, particularly when integrated with other sources like annuities and asset liquidation. However, it has not reached its potential due to the general aversion advisors have to the product. This is according to Jack Guttentag, professor emeritus…
