One Person Dead, Four Injured in Colorado Springs Shooting
CBI seeks possible additional victims of Cripple Creek ex-police officerHeather WillardCripple Creek, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Suspect killed after shooting involving Colorado Springs police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is investigating a shooting involving three officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), leaving at least one suspect dead. The incident happened near East Bijou Street and North Academy Boulevard, according to EPCSO. At about 1:23 a.m.,...
police1.com
Police ID Colo. cop who was seriously injured after falling 40 feet during pursuit
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officials have identified the Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night. The three suspects arrested after the pursuit have also been identified. The injured Fountain police officer, identified as officer Julian Becerra, is in stable but critical condition...
KKTV
Thief swipes emergency lights from Colorado Springs university campus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police on campus at University of Colorado in Colorado Springs are hoping you can help them track down a man who took traffic safety lights off parking enforcement cars last week. The suspect targeted emergency strobe lights from parking safety and enforcement vehicles inside a...
More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records show that the man accused of cutting ten Comcast fiber-optic cables in downtown Colorado Springs last month and causing a widespread phone and Internet outage, was driving a stolen truck and was illegally in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. Michael Taylor, The post More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though Point Reyes Drive is no longer blocked off by cones or caution tape, neighbors are looking at physical reminders of the Meridian Ranch neighborhood shooting that left one dead and four injured in the hospital Sunday morning. James Ludwick lives two houses down from 12264 Point Reyes Drive, The post Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the east side of Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 1:23 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Academy Place. Once The post Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
nbc11news.com
Colorado trooper gets sideswiped by distracted driver; reinforces ‘Stay in Your Lane’ campaign
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado State Patrol vehicle sustained moderate damage when a company box-truck driver, based out of Colorado Springs, failed to properly maintain his position and struck the cruiser on the driver’s side. At 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a box-truck traveling westbound on...
Falcon High senior was motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed with KRDO the identity of the motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash. According to the coroner's office, 18-year-old Joseph Wright died in a crash along Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. Feb. 1. Colorado State Patrol initially told KRDO a Yamaha motorcycle was driving The post Falcon High senior was motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
1 man shot near Colorado Springs restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man was shot near a Colorado Springs restaurant. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a shooting near the Havana Bar and Grill near Academy and Maizeland. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital. Police have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries.
KKTV
Driver facing DUI, other charges after allegedly hitting Colorado Springs Utilities truck
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs Utilities worker was hospitalized after their vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver overnight. Police say the employee was working at New Life Drive and Voyager Parkway just before 2 a.m. when the collision happened. The alleged drunk driver, his passenger and the Springs Utilities worker were all hospitalized in the crash.
CSPD officer investigates broken door, arrests suspect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested after a Colorado Springs Police Officer (CSPD) discovered a business with a broken door in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 6. According to CSPD, on Monday, around 3:36 a.m. a patrol officer was patrolling in the 2300 block of West Colorado Avenue, in Old Colorado City when […]
KKTV
WATCH: 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on Powers
Peyton Post Office working to fix staffing shortage. The worker fell 15 feet into a trench at a Black Forest construction site. Police say the woman was crossing the street at the busy South Nevada and Southgate when she was hit by a truck. Missing kid in El Paso County.
Hit-and-run crash injures motorcyclist on North Academy
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Shortly before 4:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of North Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive on reports of a hit-and-run crash. An investigation determined that a motorcycle was southbound […]
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County February 3, 2023 Edition
Thomas James Witmer, date of birth February 7, 1971 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving, weaving and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000. Jonathan Bryan Holsinger, date of birth September 5, 1979 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs woman badly hurt after she's hit by truck
Peyton Post Office working to fix staffing shortage. One person was killed and second was seriously injured. The worker fell 15 feet into a trench at a Black Forest construction site. Missing kid in El Paso County. Updated: 9 hours ago. KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday)
cpr.org
Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?
More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after reportedly shooting his father on the east side of Pueblo. Saturday, at 12:02 a.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with The post Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Alcohol, speeding investigated as factors in deadly Academy and Palmer Park crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and multiple others hospitalized in a possible drunk driving crash overnight. Police say the vehicles collided in the middle of the North Academy and Palmer Park intersection. “Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling north on Academy ... when it...
