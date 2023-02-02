Read full article on original website
Enact To Participate at the Bank of America 2023 Financial Services Conference
RALEIGH, N.C. , Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. today announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer,. , will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2023. Financial Services Conference. in. New York City. on. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. at. 2:30pm Eastern Time. .
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Finial Reinsurance Company and Finial Holdings, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) on.
Allstate CEO to Present at Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL), one of the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurers, announced that. , its Chair, President and CEO, will present at the. Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference. at. 10:30 a.m. Eastern on. Tuesday, Feb. 14. . A webcast of the presentation...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Indemnity Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) of. National Indemnity Company. (. Omaha, NE. ) and its affiliates (collectively referred to as National Indemnity). These companies are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway...
Journal of Financial Services Research Issues Research Articles in February 2023 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Feb. 3 -- The Journal of Financial Services Research , a journal that says it features banking, risk management, capital markets, mutual funds, insurance, venture capital, consumer and corporate finance, published research articles on the following topics in its. February 2023. edition:. Original Papers:. *. and. Firm...
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) of. Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Fubon Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Constellation Insurance Group’s Members Under Review With Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the members of. Constellation Insurance Group. (Constellation) (. Minneapolis, MN. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sofimex, Institucion de Garantias S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Sofimex,. Institucion de Garantias S.A. (Sofimex) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, LTD. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. "Company"), completed the previously announced sale of the entire issued share. capital of. Argo Underwriting Agency Limited. (the "AUA Sale"). The AUA Sale was. consummated pursuant to the previously disclosed Sale and Purchase Agreement. (the "SPA"),...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (ICICI Lombard) (. India. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ICICI Lombard’s...
FG MERGER CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. has resigned her position of Chief Financial Officer. of the Company, effective. February 17, 2023. . Appointment of Officer. Effective. February 17, 2023. , the board of directors of the...
Gallagher Re Joins ABIR and EY as 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit Headline Sponsors
(BDA) is pleased to announce that Gallagher Re has joined the. (ABIR) and EY as headline sponsors of the second annual Bermuda Risk Summit. , Executive Vice President, Gallagher Re, said, “Gallagher Re is proud to support the second Bermuda Risk Summit, an annual event that showcases the breadth and versatility of Bermuda’s globally significant risk market. This event serves as a timely opportunity to connect with industry leaders ahead of midyear renewals and we applaud the BDA for their efforts in making the Bermuda Risk Summit a success.”
Assurant Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, is proud to be Certified™ by. Great Place. to Work® in the. U.S. for the second consecutive year. The recognition, a gold standard in employer rankings, is based...
Cigna addresses MA overhaul, fresh off $6.7B in profit
Cigna plans to comply fully with sweeping Medicare Advantage audits announced by the CMS this week, according to CEO David Cordani. The audits, which health insurers have heavily opposed, are expected to result in the government recouping billions of dollars in overpayments. Cordani told investors Friday morning on Cigna's fourth-quarter earnings call…
FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Company,. effective immediately. Prior to the promotion,. , age 38, served as the Company's Vice President. of Product Operations since. January...
Long Term Care Insurance Market Looks to Expand Its Size in Overseas Market
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Long Term Care Insurance Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of.
Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services Market Is Booming Worldwide : Direct Line, Saga, AXA
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- The Global Home Emergency Insurance. and Home Services Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the. Home Emergency Insurance. and Home Services Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios....
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq set to open down as monster jobs report rattles investors
6.30am: Focus returns to corporate earnings Wall Street is expected to open lower after stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls data for January, released on Friday, rattled investors and prompted a rethink around the Federal Reserve’s next policy move. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.7% in Monday pre-market trading, while those for the broader S&P 500…
Elon Musk is acquitted of class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors.
A San Francisco federal court on Friday acquitted Tesla CEO Elon Musk of a stock fraud class action lawsuit filed by a group of Tesla investors. As picked up by Bloomberg, Tesla shareholders filed a lawsuit against Musk, Tesla and the company's board over the messages arguing that such funding was not secured and further alluding to trading losses incurred due…
Why the Federal Reserve needs a new plan
The Federal Reserve surprised barely anyone by lifting rates a quarter-point last week. A year ago, as U.S. inflation began to accelerate, the Fed argued that soaring prices were transitory- the result of supply-and-demand disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The Fed reacted too cautiously as prices picked up and was too slow…
