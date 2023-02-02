Studies from Ted Rogers School of Management Yield New Data on Mathematics (Generalised Additive Modelling of Auto Insurance Data with Territory Design: A Rate Regulation Perspective): Mathematics

Read full article on original website
Researchers from Russian State Agrarian University-Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural Academy Detail Findings in Risk Management (Opportunities for the Application of a Model of Cost Management and Reduction of Risks in Financial and Economic …): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The development of cloud technologies enables companies to actively implement technologies for cost management and risk reduction in their financial and economic activities.”. The news editors obtained a...
Researchers at Hangzhou Normal University Release New Data on Crop Insurance (Effect of Insurance Subsidies on Agricultural Land-Use): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Data detailed on crop insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper investigates the effect of crop insurance-subsidies on agricultural land-use allocation.”. Funders for this research include. Hangzhou Normal University. . Our news journalists obtained a quote from the...
University of Lucerne Reports Findings in Health Services [The Swiss Health Insurance Literacy Measure (HILM-CH): Measurement Properties and Cross-Cultural Validation]: Health and Medicine – Health Services
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Health Services is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of Lucerne,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Most consumers face difficulties when choosing and navigating health insurance plans. Health insurance literacy (HIL) has been discussed as a critical lever to ensure efficient choices and navigation in choice-based health insurance systems.”
Life Insurance Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Microsoft, Ebix, Acturis, Oracle: Life Insurance Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Life Insurance Software Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Berkley Re Solutions Partners With Barton Mutual Insurance Company to Launch Nation’s First Personal Insurance Product Line for Violent Events
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkley Re Solutions today announced a partnership with. to introduce a first-of-its-kind coverage for individuals and families who experience traumatic events. This new coverage is designed to be broad-ranging and address the potentially life-altering impacts on victims of a violent event, and was created with feedback and guidance from carriers across the nation.
New Findings on Insurance from Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy Summarized (Study On Medical Malpractice Insurance In Romania): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from Timisoara,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Malpractice insurance -professional liability insurance -is a subject of interest in both the medical and legal areas. It has a dual protective role: for the practitioner and for the patient.”
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
Reports Outline Pancreatic Cancer Study Results from University of Florida (Impact of Medicaid Expansion On Stage At Diagnosis for Us Adults With Pancreatic Cancer: a Population-based Study): Oncology – Pancreatic Cancer
-- Fresh data on Oncology - Pancreatic Cancer are presented in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We evaluated whether Medicaid expansion is associated with earlier stage at diagnosis for pancreatic cancer taking into account key demographic, clinical, and geographic factors. We obtained Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End-Results (SEER-18) data on individuals diagnosed with pancreatic cancer from 2007 to 2016 (< 65 years of age).”
New Dysphagia Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at University Hospital Muenster (Costs of Post-stroke Dysphagia During Acute Hospitalization From a Health-insurance Perspective): Digestive System Diseases and Conditions – Dysphagia
-- Researchers detail new data in Digestive System Diseases and Conditions - Dysphagia. According to news reporting originating from Munster,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Oropharyngeal dysphagia is a common and complication-prone symptom after stroke and is assumed to increase medical expenses. The purpose of this study was therefore to examine acute hospitalization costs associated with post-stroke dysphagia.”
Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Embedded Insurance Platform Vertical Insure
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re," or "the Company"), through its Greenlight Re Innovations, today announced an investment in. Vertical Insure, Inc. ("Vertical Insure"), a. Minneapolis. -based embedded insurance platform. Vertical Insure is addressing distribution...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 1, 2023 , United Insurance Holdings Corp. (the "Company"), together. , an insurance company organized under the laws of the. State of Florida. ("UPC"), entered into a Renewal Rights Agreement, dated as of. February 1, 2023. (the "Renewal Rights Agreement"),...
SBLI Partners with Swiss Re to Deliver an Innovative Claims Experience
New digital customer experience eases difficult time for life insurance beneficiaries. The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts. ) announced it has partnered with Swiss Re to offer its customers Swiss Re’s Automated Claims Experience solution, a state-of-the-art digital tool that guides beneficiaries through the claims process.
Risk Management Agency: USDA Supports Climate-Smart Ag, Equity And Domestic Food Production Through Crop Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Under the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has made great strides to better reach underserved agricultural producers and to support climate-smart agriculture through crop insurance. In the past two years,. USDA's. Risk Management Agency. (RMA) has created new insurance options while improving...
BETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , the Company appointed Dr. , CPA, CA,. Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Pratibha offers over 24 years of. diverse professional experience in financial reporting and auditing under GAAP.
University of Chile Reports Findings in COVID-19 (COVID-19 pandemic and mental healthcare: Impact on health insurance with guaranteed universal access in Chile): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Universal health coverage (UHC) is a goal of the member states of the. United Nations. . The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on...
Product Liability Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Allianz, gibl.in, HDFC Ergo
The Global Product Liability Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Product Liability Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. The Global Product Liability Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and...
MetLife Investment Management to Acquire Alternative Investment Firm Raven Capital Management
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM) , the institutional asset management business of. (NYSE: MET), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire. Raven Capital Management. , a privately-owned alternative investment firm. As of. December 31, 2022. , Raven’s assets under management totaled. $2.1 billion. ....
UK Pet Insurance market revenue is expected to grow with a CAGR of ∼ 4.8% between 2023F-2027F owing to adoption of advance technology, high veterinary cost and growing At-home diagnostic: Ken Research
GURUGRAM, India , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- is a moderately fragmented market. The pet insurance market is currently witnessing new entrants that are offering innovative and affordable product. However, the key players in this space are likely to maintain their position in the coming years. For instance, the pet insurance market is largely dominated by a few companies like Many Pets and.
Increasing public awareness as well as increase in healthcare spending by the Government is driving the Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market and is expected to exceed USD 6.0 Bn by 2026F: Ken Research
GURUGRAM, India , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market is in the growing stage, being driven by increasing healthcare spending by aging population, expanding healthcare spending by the Government, growth in non-communicable disease and chronic diseases and increasing public awareness. The private hospital sector has been undergoing...
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference
WORCESTER, Mass. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the. Bank of America Securities. 2023. Financial Services Conference. on. Wednesday, February 15, 2023. , from.
