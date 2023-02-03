Pictured is Home Health Director Deena Cornish presenting the Bradley County Medical Center Employee of the Month award to Peggy Barnes of the Home Health Department. Peggy’s nomination mentioned that she is positive and supportive of all home health staff and patients and goes above and beyond what is expected. She coordinated a plan to replace steps for a patient that had a safety issue and took care of this herself. She will buy shower chairs and benches from yard sales and get them in working order for any patients that are in need. Additionally, Peggy is a team player and is willing to reschedule call days or patients without complaints and has also helped the Auxiliary advertise for the BCMC Thrift Shop that is located at Brunson.

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO