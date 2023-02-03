Read full article on original website
Meet Mad Butcher’s Patrick Marshall
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles highlighting prominent black leaders in Warren in honor of Black History Month. Patrick Marshall is a Banks native who has steadily worked his way up the ladder to become the manager of The Mad Butcher grocery store in Warren.
Photo Special: Warren Lumberjack Cheerleaders cheer on the Jacks vs. Star City
From time-to-time we like to include photo albums of Warren’s talented Cheerleading team as they lead the cheering effort at Warren games. Below are a few photos from Warren’s games vs. Star City Tuesday night, February 7, 2023. This is our first Cheerleading photo album inside the new Lumberjack Arena! Go Jacks! Photos by Saline River Chronicle.
Southark Spotlight: Dr. JoFrances Marquez
It’s time for a new episode of Southark Spotlight, our monthly show which sits down to discuss someone, some business, or organization that is making an impact in South Arkansas. This month we sat down to chat with Dr. JoFrances Marquez of the Bradley County Medical Center. Do you...
Lumberjack Battalion COED 5K team finishes first in Jackrabbit run
Before the recent ice storm, three members of the WHS JROTC Lumberjack Battalion competed in the Jackrabbit 5K run event on Saturday January 28 in Lonoke Arkansas. The categories were: all male, all female, coed, male individual, and female individual. WHS competed only in the coed division with the team consisting of Cadets Krystal Walton, Patrick Nettles and De’Sean Adams. A big Congrats goes out to this team for finishing 1st place in the coed division and representing Warren High School well.
Peggy Barnes named BCMC Employee of the Month
Pictured is Home Health Director Deena Cornish presenting the Bradley County Medical Center Employee of the Month award to Peggy Barnes of the Home Health Department. Peggy’s nomination mentioned that she is positive and supportive of all home health staff and patients and goes above and beyond what is expected. She coordinated a plan to replace steps for a patient that had a safety issue and took care of this herself. She will buy shower chairs and benches from yard sales and get them in working order for any patients that are in need. Additionally, Peggy is a team player and is willing to reschedule call days or patients without complaints and has also helped the Auxiliary advertise for the BCMC Thrift Shop that is located at Brunson.
Warren High 2023 Track schedule announced
The 2023 Warren Lumberjack Track schedule was released Monday, February 6 and features 14 events between February 18 and May 5, including the Warren Jr. Lumberjack Relays to be held at Warren April 4. Saline River Chronicle will have coverage of the season throughout. The 8-4A Senior High District meet will be held April 25 in Monticello. See the complete schedule above.
Strong first quarter put in by Lady Jacks in loss to Star City
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jacks fell to the very talented Star City Lady Bulldogs Tuesday evening, February 7, 2023 by the final of 55-11 at Lumberjack Arena in Warren. Warren got the first basket of the ballgame, but the shooting struggles continued beyond the first quarter. The Lady Jacks put together a good first quarter defensively, holding Star City to just 10 points.
Warren arrest report for January 30-February 6, 2023
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Lumberjack Maddox Lassiter signs to play football for Arkansas
Maddox “Maddog” Lassiter signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He played football and baseball for the Warren Lumberjacks. His brother, Hayden, also played football for the Lumberjacks and Ouachita Baptist University. Shown, from left, seated, are his mother, Heidi Lassiter; Maddox Lassiter; his father, Shannon Lassiter; back row, Hayden Lassiter and Hayden’s wife, Hannah Lassiter.
