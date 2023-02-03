A&M Consolidated girls basketball team fights back to force overtime, beats Rudder on Rich's 3

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An unknown murder victim found in Iola, Texas, the recanted confession of Henry Lee Lucas, and a missing Oklahoma girlMalice & MurderIola, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated swimming teams place second at regionals
The A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming teams both finished second at the Class 5A Region VI meet at the A&M Student Recreation Natatorium over the weekend. Both squads had a pair of entries automatically qualify for the state meet and Consol’s Jenny Marquardt was named the girls regional coach of the meet by the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Davenport's rebounding prowess powers College Station girls basketball team over Brenham
Two months ago, the College Station girls basketball team walked off the court at Cougar Gym dejected as the four-time defending district champions were upset by Montgomery Lake Creek to open District 21-5A play. Tuesday night, the Lady Cougars didn’t want to leave as seven seniors cut down the nets...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team loses to hungry Montgomery Lake Creek 55-48
The Montgomery Lake Creek boys basketball team used a late fourth-quarter rally to come away with a 55-48 win over the Rudder Rangers on Tuesday night in District 21-5A play at The Armory. Rudder (28-5, 10-2) entered the game atop the district standings and riding an eight-game win streak. The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls 3rd, boys 4th at district wrestling
The College Station girls wrestling team placed third and the boys fourth at the District 11-5A meet at Huntsville on Saturday. The Lady Cougars had 100 points to trail Richmond Foster (233) and Huntsville (107) in the 11-team event. A&M Consolidated was sixth (65 points) and Rudder was ninth (28).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin's Washington named 3A's offensive POY; several other BV players earn all-state honors
Franklin senior running back Bryson Washington, who helped the Lions win a second straight state championship, was named the offensive player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state football team Tuesday. Washington, who signed with Baylor, rushed for 2,131 yards on 244 carries...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls basketball team falls 52-49 to Waco Midway
In a game that was delayed almost a full week, the last minute of action in Monday’s Bryan and Waco Midway girls basketball game more than made up for the lengthy delay. Unfortunately for the home fans packed inside Viking Gym, the Lady Vikings were unable to find their winning play as the Pantherettes came away with the 52-49 win, clinching at least a co-district championship in 12-6A.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Parade to free-throw line helps Texas A&M men's basketball team sweep season series vs. Auburn
For as loud as the 10,248 fans roared at Reed Arena during Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Auburn, you could hear a pin drop when Texas A&M forward Julius Marble released a hook shot from the middle of the paint. Like Tiger Wood’s famous chip on the 16th...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville's Johnson earns all-state honors; A&M signee Owens a first-team pick
Madisonville kick returner Lorenzo Johnson was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team Wednesday. The 6-foot, 175-pounder had eight kickoff returns for 330 yards with two touchdowns and added eight punt returns for 183 yards with a touchdown. The junior, who has pledged to Texas Tech, also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs who were 8-5, reaching the Division II regional semifinals. Johnson had 31 receptions for 809 yards with 10 touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions, broke up 10 passes and had 40 tackles, 33 of them solos.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ford era for Texas A&M softball program starts Thursday
There’s a newness surrounding the Texas A&M softball program that’s invigorating. A new coaching staff has brought fresh ideas and a different approach. Eleven newcomers have added more hope and optimism, but for the team to be successful, the returning players have to lead the way. A&M returns...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Centerville's Hancock earns all-state honors; Burton's Gantt on second team
Centerville senior fullback Paxton Hancock was a first-team selection on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state football team. Burton senior defensive back Delvin Gantt was a second-team pick, while Centerville offensive tackle James Wright was on the third team. Earning honorable mention were Centerville junior running back Andrew Newman and junior defensive lineman Zantayl Holley; Bremond sophomore quarterback Braylen Wortham; Burton junior running back Tyrone Gilmon; and Milano junior offensive tackle Greg Storey.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M women slip to ninth
ORLANDO, Fla. — The third-ranked Texas A&M women's golf team slipped two spots into a tie for ninth place after 36 holes of the UCF Challenge. The Aggies shot 2-over 290 on Monday for a 5-under 571 total, 29 shots behind Northwestern. Wake Forest is second in the 18-team field at 31-under par followed by Mississippi State (-28), UCF (-23), College of Charleston (-19), Kentucky (-16) and North Texas and Kansas (both at -10). North Carolina-Wilmington is tied with A&M.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to honor three Aggies at Tuesday’s Silver Taps
Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor three Aggies who recently died. The students who will be honored are: Nicholas James Brueckner, a junior studying finance from Hockley; Arjun M. Kumar, a senior studying university studies, mathematics for business from Sugar Land; and A. Drake Rowlands, a junior studying economics from Kerrville.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Feb. 7
The Harlem Globetrotters, who have been touring since the late-1920s, bring their zany brand of basketball to Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of the team’s 2023 World Tour. The Washington Generals, the Globetrotters’ longtime nemesis, is the opponent and you can guess which team will have the upper hand in a contest known for its sleight of hand and athleticism. Tickets: $26-58 available at 12thmanfoundation.evenue.net/
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 8
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Jada Malone and Sydnee Roby. (air date February 7, 2023) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bike MS: Texas MS 150 to end in College Station again in April
Linda Bates got goosebumps standing inside Kyle Field last year. Bates, the south central president of the National MS Society, came from La Grange to College Station during last year’s Bike MS: Texas MS 150 event. She watched cyclists bike down the highway and look upon Kyle Field in the distance off F.M. 60.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in College Station on Wednesday
One man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in the 900 block of Spring Loop Drive in College Station on Wednesday morning, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch. Investigators from the College Station Police Department served a knock-and-announce search warrant just after 6 a.m., Couch said. During the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Some observations about The Eagle
I have been a loyal subscriber and reader of The Eagle for over 45 years. I would like to make several observations. I really appreciate The Eagle’s coverage of local sports, politics and community affairs. I do not like most of the new comics, although I assume that the change was made for financial reasons.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan firefighters hope to sign health and wellness contract
Bryan Fire Department members are hoping to keep fit and become their best selves in order to continue fighting fires and keep residents safe. In order to maintain their health, the fire department is hoping to sign a three-year contract for $630,500 with Alinea Physiotherapy & Wellness of College Station, to facilitate a Health and Wellness initiative.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Unity to open Agatha Christie's classic "The Mousetrap"
Audiences love Agatha Christie's stage mystery "The Mousetrap" so much that it has had the longest run of any play in the world. For some 29,000 performances, audiences have flocked to London's West End to see the play, which ran continuously from 1952 through March 2020, when COVID-19 did the unthinkable and shut down the production.
Comments / 0