Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Patrick Mahomes: Mike Kafka will turn Arizona Cardinals around if hired
PHOENIX — The Kansas City Chiefs are in town for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. However, this will be the first time quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. will have to take the field to compete for the Lombardi Trophy without Mike Kafka on the coaching staff.
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Report: Cardinals narrow head coach search to 3 candidates after eliminating 2 more
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly narrowed their head coaching search down to three names after eliminating two more on Sunday, MMQB’s Albert Breer reported. Breer reported that Arizona has told defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan that they have been eliminated from contention for the vancancy.
Cardinals’ Budda Baker snags INT in NFC’s Pro Bowl win over AFC
The Arizona Cardinals had one participant in the NFC’s 35-33 win over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, and safety Budda Baker made sure to put on a show. The game was a non-competitive flag football game where the players got to have fun. Fans saw...
How the Philadelphia Eagles went from last place to the Super Bowl in 2 seasons
The Philadelphia Eagles are playing for another Super Bowl title because they weren’t afraid to make difficult decisions following a disastrous 2020 season. Just three years after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history, the organization was at a crossroads following a 4-11-1 finish in the pandemic-altered season. Philadelphia had gone from winning it all to winning one playoff game to losing in the wild-card round to last place.
Cardinals’ Budda Baker cleared to play in Pro Bowl after shoulder injury
A fractured shoulder kept Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker sidelined during the final two games of the regular season, but he has been cleared to play in the Pro Bowl flag football games on Sunday. Baker, who earned a trip to his fifth career Pro Bowl in six seasons,...
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz surprises teenage Eagles fan with Super Bowl tickets
Giovanni Hamilton, a 15-year-old Philadelphia Eagles superfan, raised funds using a crowdsourcing resource to purchase two tickets to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, but Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz wanted to give the teenager an even grander experience. The Ertz Family Foundation gifted Hamilton two more tickets...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0