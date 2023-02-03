ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Purdue Olympic Sports Roundup

They may not be as high profile as shooty hoops or football recruiting, but these guys and girls put it on the line for the Boilermakers every time they hit the pool, tennis court, track or mat. If y’all are in town, these are great events to help indoctrinate your kids. Tickets are cheap, the popcorn and dogs are reasonably priced, and the action is exciting.
INDIANA STATE
chatsports.com

#23 Men's Basketball Returns to AP Top 25

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked for the sixth time this season, coming in at No. 23 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays were ranked in the first five polls of this season, most recently No. 21 on Dec. 5. The Bluejays...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy