Purdue Olympic Sports Roundup
They may not be as high profile as shooty hoops or football recruiting, but these guys and girls put it on the line for the Boilermakers every time they hit the pool, tennis court, track or mat. If y’all are in town, these are great events to help indoctrinate your kids. Tickets are cheap, the popcorn and dogs are reasonably priced, and the action is exciting.
#23 Men's Basketball Returns to AP Top 25
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked for the sixth time this season, coming in at No. 23 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays were ranked in the first five polls of this season, most recently No. 21 on Dec. 5. The Bluejays...
Led by Miller’s 29 points, No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball dismantles No. 10 Ohio State, 90-54
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese looked ready to storm 94 feet when senior guard Diamond Miller was fouled with no call early in the third quarter. She badgered both referees before regaining her composure. How did the team respond? By forcing the officials to start calling fouls....
Longhorns Daily News: Texas men’s basketball lands in AP Top 5 in latest poll
The AP released its latest national poll for NCAA men’s basketball. And ... the Texas Longhorns are in the final Top 5. Reactions to this week’s AP poll and the storylines that matter:. -Texas back in the top 5. -K-State back to Earth. -Marquette in the top 10.
