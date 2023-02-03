Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ross Chastain wastes no time reigniting his beef with Denny Hamlin
That was the fourth caution of the race and the first incident of the year between the two drivers. This followed several incidents on the track between the two last year. Chastain’s beef with Hamlin began at Gateway in June when the Trackhouse Racing driver bumped into Hamlin and caused him to spin. Then Chastain spun Hamlin in Atlanta a few weeks later.
Yardbarker
Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo
Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.
