King County, WA

King County, WA Executive Constantine Launches Re+, Reinventing the Region’s Waste System to Cut Carbon Emissions, Transition to a Sustainable Economy

 4 days ago
LMB
3d ago

If it was really all about saving the planet they would be out picking up all the horrendous amounts of trash all over the streets, hwys, on/off ramps, sidewalks. So much trash everywhere! Clearly they dont care about “cleaning up the planet” because if they did they would start in their own cities! Its all about the $$

Related
theregistryps.com

Southwest Design Review Board Moves Forward a Proposal for a 100-Unit Assisted Living Facility in Seattle

A proposal for a new assisted living facility in Seattle took another step toward completion. During an Early Design Guidance meeting on Thursday, the Southwest Design Review Board voted to move the project forward to the master use permit phase. The project is a five-story, 100-unit assisted living facility with retail and would be part of the Living Building Pilot Program, according to project information.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Starting Monday, the COVID vaccine mandate will be dropped in Seattle and King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — After nearly two years, King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive Dow Constantine said the vaccine mandate will be dropped as a requirement, starting Monday. The decision was made after Public Health – Seattle and King County indicated that immunity has reached a high enough level to relax restrictions.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez not seeking re-election

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez has made it official: she will not seek re-election. Juarez made the announcement on Monday, after weeks of speculation, and an off-hand comment at a City Council meeting fueled the rumors. In a short statement, she wrote: “Our Uncle, Billie Frank...
SEATTLE, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

12 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants in Tacoma, WA

Washington in the United States of America is home to the port city of Tacoma. Given that it offers the best weather for vacations and delights over the holidays, it is a lovely city. Tacoma also goes by the nickname “the City of Destiny” since the Northern Pacific Railroad chose...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday

SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4 a.m....
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic

The Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the offensive message and even censored a critic. An unidentified King County resident reportedly died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine

The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
TACOMA, WA
tourcounsel.com

Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Olympia, Washington

Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Olympia, Washington. The anchor stores are REI, Total Wine & More, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Best Buy, and Century Theatres. The mall was known as Westfield Capital from 1998 to 2013, when it was owned by the Westfield Group. In 2013,...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
ISSAQUAH, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s New Prosecuting Attorney Making Policy Changes

The new prosecuting attorney is Leesa Manion and she is ready to go with some policy changes. She was elected in November to replace Dan Satterberg. She recently laid out her policy and practice changes for her new administration. There will be the creation of a new division focused on gender-based violence. She will also put money into tackling economic crimes and wage theft.
SEATTLE, WA

