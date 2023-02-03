King County, WA Executive Constantine Launches Re+, Reinventing the Region’s Waste System to Cut Carbon Emissions, Transition to a Sustainable Economy

KING COUNTY, Wash. — After nearly two years, King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive Dow Constantine said the vaccine mandate will be dropped as a requirement, starting Monday. The decision was made after Public Health – Seattle and King County indicated that immunity has reached a high enough level to relax restrictions.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO