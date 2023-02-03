CHICAGO (CBS) -- Respected and oft-quoted public budget and fiscal policy expert Laurence Msall has died unexpectedly. Msall was the longtime president of the Civic Federation, one of Illinois' top government research organizations. The Civic Federation announced he died Saturday afternoon surrounded by family following complications from surgery. They called his passing "a devastating blow."Gov. JB Pritzker paid tribute to Msall, saying, "He served our state proudly under Governors Ryan and Thompson and will be remembered for his advocacy in confronting complex policy challenges." Mayor Lori Lightfoot called him a kind and generaous man whose "contributions to the betterment of our city cannot be measured."Msall was 60 years old.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO