fightingfalcons.com
Fairmont State Wrestling Wins Final Dual of Season 31-17 at Bluefield State
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – The Fairmont State wrestling team (13-13) won its final dual of the 2022-23 season on Friday (Feb. 3) over Bluefield State (2-5) 31-17 at Ned E. Shott Gym in Bluefield, W.Va. "This was a solid win for our guys and it was a great way for...
fightingfalcons.com
Hot Three-Point Shooting Pushes Fairmont State Past Concord
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Seven Fairmont State women's basketball players scored eight or more points in Saturday's (Feb. 4) 87-71 win over Concord (8-13, 6-10 Mountain East Conference) at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont, W.Va. The Fighting Falcons improved to 15-8 overall and 10-6 in conference play with the win.
Metro News
South Charleston head coach Carl Lee steps down after one season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After one season leading the football program at his alma mater, Carl Lee has stepped down as South Charleston’s head coach. Lee released the following statement Thursday evening:. Today I have decided to remove myself from the position of head football coach of the South...
fightingfalcons.com
Fairmont State Football Signs 16 on 2023 National Signing Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State football team welcomed 16 new Fighting Falcons to their squad this past week as part of National Signing Day. "Our coaching staff is thrilled about the student-athletes we have added to our family," said Fairmont State Football Head Coach Jason Woodman. "This group includes a number of state champions, all-state and all-conference players. We are looking forward to seeing this class build on our culture as a program and are excited for what they will bring to our team."
fightingfalcons.com
Four Fairmont State Cross Country Athletes Earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors
NEW ORLEANS – Four Fairmont State cross country athletes were named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, the association announced. In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top-30 percent of their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Chasing Top Player in the Nation
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins is in attendance at Metro Hoops Classic right now to watch one player and one player only. That player is Cooper Flagg, a 15 year old 2025 five star prospect who is the very best player in the nation at his age. Flagg, a 6’8 forward from Newport, Maine, is considered the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class and is already gaining offers from the top programs in college basketball.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
West Virginia one of the best places to have a wedding
Weddings can be an ordeal, but at least in these West Virginia cities, it's a little bit easier.
Eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 shut down in Nitro, West Virginia
NITRO, WV (WOWK)—The eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 in Nitro are shut down due to an accident. Kanawha County Metro 911 says that the crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. near the Rio Grande restaurant. Dispatchers say that nobody was injured.
WDTV
WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands will be visiting Buckhannon in July. Members of the WAMSB committee toured the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday. The World Association of Marching Show Bands of 2023 also known as WAMSB escorted WAMSB USA international coordinator and Canadian...
New energy headquarters opens in Bridgeport
Diversified Energy Company PLC, a natural gas production company, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their Bridgeport location to welcome in Next LVL Energy's new headquarters and training facility.
Local pastor helps lead congregation in looking towards the future
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the past 34 years, Timothy Schofield has served as the lead pastor of the United Apostolic Faith Church in Beckley. His parents both pastored at the same church, his father from 1953 to 1984 and his mother from ’84 to ’88. In 1989, Schofield took over, ensuring the church continued […]
connect-bridgeport.com
French Creek Freddie Says Early West Virginia Spring
Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. "When it comes to predicting the weather, Freddie’s a pro,” said Trevor Moore,...
New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia
POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear. According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Final Split of State's Wild Boar Archery and Firearms Season Opens Friday; Hunt Held in Limited Counties
The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh. and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. — To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visitWVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
Marion County school closed Monday due to water outage
According to a Marion County Schools Facebook post, one of the schools in their area will be closed on Monday, Feb. 6.
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
Crews respond to house fire in Dunbar, West Virginia
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one […]
