FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State football team welcomed 16 new Fighting Falcons to their squad this past week as part of National Signing Day. "Our coaching staff is thrilled about the student-athletes we have added to our family," said Fairmont State Football Head Coach Jason Woodman. "This group includes a number of state champions, all-state and all-conference players. We are looking forward to seeing this class build on our culture as a program and are excited for what they will bring to our team."

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO