ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
fightingfalcons.com

Hot Three-Point Shooting Pushes Fairmont State Past Concord

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Seven Fairmont State women's basketball players scored eight or more points in Saturday's (Feb. 4) 87-71 win over Concord (8-13, 6-10 Mountain East Conference) at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont, W.Va. The Fighting Falcons improved to 15-8 overall and 10-6 in conference play with the win.
FAIRMONT, WV
fightingfalcons.com

Fairmont State Football Signs 16 on 2023 National Signing Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State football team welcomed 16 new Fighting Falcons to their squad this past week as part of National Signing Day. "Our coaching staff is thrilled about the student-athletes we have added to our family," said Fairmont State Football Head Coach Jason Woodman. "This group includes a number of state champions, all-state and all-conference players. We are looking forward to seeing this class build on our culture as a program and are excited for what they will bring to our team."
FAIRMONT, WV
fightingfalcons.com

Four Fairmont State Cross Country Athletes Earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

NEW ORLEANS – Four Fairmont State cross country athletes were named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team, the association announced. In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top-30 percent of their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers.
FAIRMONT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Chasing Top Player in the Nation

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins is in attendance at Metro Hoops Classic right now to watch one player and one player only. That player is Cooper Flagg, a 15 year old 2025 five star prospect who is the very best player in the nation at his age. Flagg, a 6’8 forward from Newport, Maine, is considered the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class and is already gaining offers from the top programs in college basketball.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands will be visiting Buckhannon in July. Members of the WAMSB committee toured the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday. The World Association of Marching Show Bands of 2023 also known as WAMSB escorted WAMSB USA international coordinator and Canadian...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNS

Local pastor helps lead congregation in looking towards the future

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For the past 34 years, Timothy Schofield has served as the lead pastor of the United Apostolic Faith Church in Beckley. His parents both pastored at the same church, his father from 1953 to 1984 and his mother from ’84 to ’88. In 1989, Schofield took over, ensuring the church continued […]
BECKLEY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

French Creek Freddie Says Early West Virginia Spring

Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. "When it comes to predicting the weather, Freddie’s a pro,” said Trevor Moore,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear.  According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
POCA, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Final Split of State's Wild Boar Archery and Firearms Season Opens Friday; Hunt Held in Limited Counties

The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh. and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. — To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visitWVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to house fire in Dunbar, West Virginia

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one […]
DUNBAR, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy