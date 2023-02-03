RICHARDSON, Texas - Concordia Texas men's tennis player Adrian Munguia earned the first American Southwest Conference Player of the Week Honors, the league's office announced on Tuesday. The senior out of Harligen, Texas earned a pair of victories in the 9-0 sweep against St. Thomas this Saturday. This is the first Player of the Week honor in Munguia's career.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO