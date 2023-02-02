On Wednesday February 1st, Reporting Officer Kody Jones of the Norris City Police Department received a message from a source saying that Jason Sanders was driving a white SUV and was parked at Doug’s Food Mart. Jones knew Sanders had a revoked license so he waited for Sanders to leave in his vehicle. Once Sanders left the officer saw him pull onto East 2nd Street and back into the parking lot of Doug’s. The officer then initiated a stop and Sanders exited the vehicle and stated that he was not going anywhere and that he did not drive onto the road. Sanders then walked back into Doug’s to try and find a ride home. Officer Jones requested additional units from Dispatch. Deputy Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Office, an officer with the Carmi Police Department, Chief Dale and SGT Stokes of the Norris City Police Department showed up on scene. Sanders again stated that he did not drive on the road and that he would not go back to prison. Officer Jones explained to Sanders that he had witnessed him drive out of the parking lot onto the road and back into the parking lot. Once Chief Dale arrived, Jones explained the situation to him and Sanders was placed under arrest. The officer performed a search and a bottle of Vodka was found in his right coat pocket and was about ¾ empty. Sanders was transported to the White County Jail for booking. Officer Jones noted that Chief Dale, Deputy Wicker, and SGT Stokes searched the vehicle and found a brown bag under the driver’s seat which contained a meth pipe and a small baggy that contained a white powdery substance. Officer Jones also noted that the vehicle he was driving was not in his name. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

NORRIS CITY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO