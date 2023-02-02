Read full article on original website
Related
wrul.com
Darla L. (Rush) Duckworth
Darla L. (Rush) Duckworth, 83, of Enfield, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2022, at her residence. Darla was born on June 11, 1939, in Mount Vernon, IL, the daughter of Charles Winton and Pauline (Lasater) Rush. On September 10, 1960, she married Lowell Duckworth in Mount Vernon, IL and together they shared over 62 years of marriage. Darla was a member of the Springerton Church of Jesus Christ in Springerton, IL and a member of the Lions Club in Enfield, IL. She enjoyed many things in life, including sewing, gardening, camping, woodworking, lawn work and visiting with friends. Her greatest loves were her family and traveling to watch her granddaughters’ sporting events. Darla was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed.
wrul.com
Ella Pearl Mitchell
Passed Away: 11:50 P.M., Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Fox Meadows Assisted Living Facility in McLeansboro,IL. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Harre Funeral Home, McLeansboro, IL. Funeral: 12 noon Saturday, February 11 at Harre Funeral Home, McLeansboro, IL. Clergy: Pastor Jacob Gray. Burial: Blooming...
wrul.com
Eddie L. Aud
Eddie L. Aud, 88, of Norris City passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Norris City. She was born in Omaha, IL on May 13, 1934 the daughter of Ernest and Eva (Moran) Kinsall. Eddie married Dalton Aud and he preceded her in death on October 24, 1996. She was a graduate of Norris City High School and attended the Norris City United Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Eddie enjoyed playing Bingo, having coffee with friends and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
wrul.com
Open Line ON DEMAND – Carmi Chamber Member of the Month – Carmi Compassion Center
In this episode of Open Line ON DEMAND, Jc sits down with Carmi Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Northcott, Chamber President Lacey Harms, and representatives from the Chambers Member of the Month, Katharine Stewart and Tina Youngman of the Carmi Compassion Center. The 501(c)3 non profit is also a Grant Winner. Learn more about this wonderful organization by tuning in…
wrul.com
Crossville Man Arrested On Two White County Warrants
On Monday morning just a little before 11:00 a.m. an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year Michael F Blake of Grayville during a traffic stop on Stewart Street in Carmi. Blake is being charged with Driving While License Suspended. He paid $ 250 and was released a few hours later.
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – February 6, 2023
The Carmi-White County boys basketball team picked up two big wins this weekend, defeating Flora 37-31 on Friday and Mt. Carmel 38-33 on Saturday to improve to 21-4 on the season and 7-0 in the Black Diamond Conference. The Bulldogs will play two conference games this week, starting off with...
wrul.com
Methamphetamine Found During Vehicle Search In Norris City
On Wednesday February 1st, Reporting Officer Kody Jones of the Norris City Police Department received a message from a source saying that Jason Sanders was driving a white SUV and was parked at Doug’s Food Mart. Jones knew Sanders had a revoked license so he waited for Sanders to leave in his vehicle. Once Sanders left the officer saw him pull onto East 2nd Street and back into the parking lot of Doug’s. The officer then initiated a stop and Sanders exited the vehicle and stated that he was not going anywhere and that he did not drive onto the road. Sanders then walked back into Doug’s to try and find a ride home. Officer Jones requested additional units from Dispatch. Deputy Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Office, an officer with the Carmi Police Department, Chief Dale and SGT Stokes of the Norris City Police Department showed up on scene. Sanders again stated that he did not drive on the road and that he would not go back to prison. Officer Jones explained to Sanders that he had witnessed him drive out of the parking lot onto the road and back into the parking lot. Once Chief Dale arrived, Jones explained the situation to him and Sanders was placed under arrest. The officer performed a search and a bottle of Vodka was found in his right coat pocket and was about ¾ empty. Sanders was transported to the White County Jail for booking. Officer Jones noted that Chief Dale, Deputy Wicker, and SGT Stokes searched the vehicle and found a brown bag under the driver’s seat which contained a meth pipe and a small baggy that contained a white powdery substance. Officer Jones also noted that the vehicle he was driving was not in his name. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
wrul.com
Fairfield Memorial Hospital Skilled Care Unit Named Among Top US Skilled Nursing Facilities By US News And World Report.
Fairfield Memorial Hospital’s Skilled Care Unit has been named among the “America’s Best Nursing Homes” to the 2022-2023 US News and World Report Best Nursing Homes list with an overall 5 star rating. “Our consistently elite ratings for our Skilled Care Unit demonstrates our commitment to...
Comments / 0