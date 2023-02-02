ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LSU Tiger Band, zydeco artist Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration

The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
She's a 'city nerd' who works to figure out what makes a community thrive

Carlee Alm-LaBar is the executive director of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. Across her 20-year career primarily in nonprofit and government, Alm-LaBar has become a champion for strong communities and civic engagement. Her role at the foundation leverages her experiences in its investment areas of education, community engagement and disaster relief.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

