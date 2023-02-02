Read full article on original website
LSU women's basketball team remains undefeated, possibly setting up 1-2 matchup
After LSU's win over Texas A&M, Kim Mulkey smiled as she declined to answer a question about her team’s next game. She said it was a bit too much to think about at the moment. The Aggies became the third team to threaten the No. 3 Tigers' unbeaten streak...
Kali Magana of McGehee doesn't break state record but still wins 400 at LSU event
After running what would have been a Louisiana record in the indoor 400 meters with a time of 55.92 seconds two weeks ago at a meet in Virginia, Kali Magana could have been disappointed Saturday. The McGehee junior won the 400 meters at the LSU Last Chance High School Qualifier...
Matt McMahon looking everywhere for answers that will snap LSU's losing streak
When a team is going through tough times, it's not uncommon for a coach to search for anything that might help turn things around. At the same time, it’s not unusual for a coach to reach out beyond the court, locker room, or film room for some support. Such...
Aleah Finnegan's 10 on floor leads LSU gymnastics to win with season-best score of 197.700
The LSU gymnastics team battled early wobbles and mistakes throughout most of Friday night’s home meet with Georgia. None of it mattered, though, as the Tigers powered through to their season’s best score thanks to another impressive all-around performance from Haleigh Bryant and first-time perfection from Aleah Finnegan.
LSU coach Jay Johnson reveals that he asked a player to come back during last year's Vanderbilt series
LSU coach Jay Johnson revealed on Friday that he asked Jack Merrifield to come back on the second day of the Vanderbilt series last May. The fifth-year senior played a rotational role at third base last year, appearing in 28 games and starting 13 of them, batting .238 with three doubles and driving in 10 RBIs.
LSU Tiger Band, zydeco artist Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration
The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
Our Views: Study shows some La. refineries among top U.S. water polluters
The oil industry plays a big role in Louisiana’s economy, as does the seafood industry. Both employ thousands of workers and generate billions in economic activity and tax dollars. On several levels, the two industries are intertwined. Recreational fishers know that some of the best catches can be had...
She's a 'city nerd' who works to figure out what makes a community thrive
Carlee Alm-LaBar is the executive director of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. Across her 20-year career primarily in nonprofit and government, Alm-LaBar has become a champion for strong communities and civic engagement. Her role at the foundation leverages her experiences in its investment areas of education, community engagement and disaster relief.
