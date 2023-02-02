Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Super Bowl 57 exotic props: Breaking down five fun options to consider
Super Bowl 57 is less than a week away, and with it comes a series of prop bets that go beyond the score or players in the game itself. Exotic props have become a staple for Super Bowl bettors, and there are several that have become mainstream enough to where they’re available at legal sportsbooks.
Nine golfers withdrew from 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after Saturday's weather delay
It’s been a challenging week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula and the leaderboard has been filling up with withdrawals. Before his Thursday round started, Philip Knowles was the first of 15 WDs of the week. He was replaced in the field by Jonas Blixt.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
NOLA.com
Could the Saints look to the past to determine their future at quarterback?
Drew Brees’ name came up twice at the Senior Bowl, the first time referencing his long tenure with the New Orleans Saints, the next referencing how hard it has been to find his replacement since he left. The Saints are in a spot teams often find themselves when a...
NOLA.com
Pelicans Insider: If N.O. wants to make trade-deadline splash, one name makes most sense
The NBA's Western Conference standings are unusually close this late in the season. As of Friday, only three games separated the fourth-place Dallas Mavericks from the 13th-place Oklahoma City Thunder. The standings are so jumbled, two good or bad weeks can be the difference between being in contention to host a first-round playoff series in April and falling out of the play-in tournament picture altogether.
NOLA.com
LSU football has a lot of returning talent on offense. Here's a look at the depth chart.
It's fair to look at the returning players and think LSU should have one of the best offenses in the Southeastern Conference next season. The Tigers brought back nine regular starters and added other playmakers to give them one of the most promising units in the league. LSU finished fourth...
NOLA.com
Three thoughts and observations on the Saints after a couple days at the Senior Bowl
This time last year, the New Orleans Saints were splitting their duties at the Senior Bowl, spending some of their time evaluating the prospects and the rest focusing on finding a replacement for recently retired coach Sean Payton. It was different this time around. Though New Orleans does have some...
