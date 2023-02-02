ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA.com

Super Bowl 57 exotic props: Breaking down five fun options to consider

Super Bowl 57 is less than a week away, and with it comes a series of prop bets that go beyond the score or players in the game itself. Exotic props have become a staple for Super Bowl bettors, and there are several that have become mainstream enough to where they’re available at legal sportsbooks.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NOLA.com

Pelicans Insider: If N.O. wants to make trade-deadline splash, one name makes most sense

The NBA's Western Conference standings are unusually close this late in the season. As of Friday, only three games separated the fourth-place Dallas Mavericks from the 13th-place Oklahoma City Thunder. The standings are so jumbled, two good or bad weeks can be the difference between being in contention to host a first-round playoff series in April and falling out of the play-in tournament picture altogether.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

