eenews.net

War, politics, business make 1.5 C target far-fetched — experts

Keeping global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius is “currently not plausible,” warns a new report from the University of Hamburg. The types of swift, transformative social change needed to reach that target just aren’t happening fast enough. A less ambitious target of 2 C still could be...
americanmilitarynews.com

Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says

The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
KUOW

Pebble Mine vetoed after long fight by Sen. Cantwell and fishermen

Environmental activists, tribal communities, and fishermen are celebrating a massive conservation decision: the EPA's rejection Monday of the Pebble Mine. The proposed copper and gold mine on Bristol Bay, Alaska, has been a topic of federal debate for nearly 15 years. The bay is known as the holy grail for...
NBC News

Meet the Press - February 5, 2023

This Sunday: up in the air. U.S. fighter jets shoot down a Chinese spy balloon flying in U.S. airspace. I told them to shoot it down. The incident forced the Secretary of State to postpone a high-stakes trip to Beijing and exposed rising tensions and growing distrust between the two superpowers.
