Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees

The San Francisco Giants had a very interesting offseason to say the least. The Giants were finalists to land Aaron Judge, who ended up returning to the New York Yankees on a 9-year, $360 million contract. Even though the Giants were serious suitors for Judge, it seemed like the reigning AL MVP always wanted to... The post Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline

For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
BOSTON, MA
What to know about Yankees Spring Training

TAMPA, Fla. -- It is the dawn of a new era in Yankees camp as pitchers and catchers prepare to descend upon George M. Steinbrenner Field in the coming days. No "C" will be affixed to the largest uniform jersey in camp, but none is necessary. This marks the beginning of Aaron Judge’s captaincy, the 16th in franchise history.
BOSTON, NY
Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever

The Boston Red Sox reportedly added more depth recently. Boston has been in the news left and right this offseason but went under the radar with a depth signing last week. The Red Sox reportedly purchased the contract of longtime Independent Baseball League hurler Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, according to the club.
BOSTON, MA
Ex-Yankees bust Joey Gallo will have surprise role with Twins

Even while he was coming off his worst major-league season, the Minnesota Twins coveted Joey Gallo, whom they tried to acquire several times during his career. With a Twins executive declaring that “the upside is tremendous,” it appears the team will do everything it can to get Gallo into the lineup — including his first extended appearances at first base since 2018. (Gallo played first in one game with the Dodgers last season.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Rays Pitcher To Minor-League Deal

The Red Sox reportedly added to their spring training roster Saturday. Boston signed former Rays pitcher Jake Faria to a minor-league contract, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The right-handed pitcher was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft and has played in four Major League Baseball seasons.
BOSTON, MA
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/5/23

Newsday | Erik Boland: As spring training draws closer, Boland offered an early 26-man roster prediction with five starters, eight relievers, and 13 position players. Of course, it goes without saying that things can change in a hurry in the event of trades, signings, and injuries. He predicts Domingo Germán...
Mets adding controversial former star to their front office

Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

