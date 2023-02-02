ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Kristin Sue Williams

MCFARLAND - Kristin Sue Williams, age 52, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 23, 1970, in Hartford, Wis. Kristin graduated from Hartford High School in 1989. She went to MATC for court reporting but found her way to the auto business. She started in sales and worked her way up to finance manager, most recently working at Zimbrick Automotive Group. She was always helpful to her fellow coworkers, regardless of the department they were in.
MCFARLAND, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Voters head to the polls in Wisconsin as in-person absentee voting begins

MADISON, Wis. -- Voters in Wisconsin will get to have their say when it comes to the Feb. 21 primary on Tuesday as in-person absentee voting begins. Anyone with a valid ID can vote early in the Badger state, and you don't need to provide a reason for doing so. If you need to register to vote or update your voting address, just make sure to bring a proof of residency for your current address with you to the polls.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Wisconsin mom sent to prison for role in teen son's death

WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son during a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles. Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Channel 3000

Richland County man accused of stealing gun, shooting at house

SYLVAN, Wis. -- Deputies in Richland County arrested a man Sunday after they said he stole a gun from a truck and shot at a house. Richland County Sheriff's officials said the shooting was first reported at around 2:20 a.m. at a home in Sylvan. Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the side of the house and spent shell casings were found in the driveway.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy