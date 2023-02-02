MADISON, Wis. -- Voters in Wisconsin will get to have their say when it comes to the Feb. 21 primary on Tuesday as in-person absentee voting begins. Anyone with a valid ID can vote early in the Badger state, and you don't need to provide a reason for doing so. If you need to register to vote or update your voting address, just make sure to bring a proof of residency for your current address with you to the polls.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO