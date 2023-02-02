Read full article on original website
Kristin Sue Williams
MCFARLAND - Kristin Sue Williams, age 52, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 23, 1970, in Hartford, Wis. Kristin graduated from Hartford High School in 1989. She went to MATC for court reporting but found her way to the auto business. She started in sales and worked her way up to finance manager, most recently working at Zimbrick Automotive Group. She was always helpful to her fellow coworkers, regardless of the department they were in.
Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
Voters head to the polls in Wisconsin as in-person absentee voting begins
MADISON, Wis. -- Voters in Wisconsin will get to have their say when it comes to the Feb. 21 primary on Tuesday as in-person absentee voting begins. Anyone with a valid ID can vote early in the Badger state, and you don't need to provide a reason for doing so. If you need to register to vote or update your voting address, just make sure to bring a proof of residency for your current address with you to the polls.
Wisconsin mom sent to prison for role in teen son's death
WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son during a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles. Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary...
Evacuations urged in Ohio town as train wreck smolders
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A smoldering tangle of dozens of derailed freight cars, some carrying hazardous materials, has kept an evacuation order in effect in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line as environmental authorities warily watch air quality monitors. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about...
Richland County man accused of stealing gun, shooting at house
SYLVAN, Wis. -- Deputies in Richland County arrested a man Sunday after they said he stole a gun from a truck and shot at a house. Richland County Sheriff's officials said the shooting was first reported at around 2:20 a.m. at a home in Sylvan. Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the side of the house and spent shell casings were found in the driveway.
Santos' unusual $199.99 campaign expenses are putting scrutiny on his longtime treasurer
In the fall of 2020, then-New York Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign submitted a report to federal regulators with a series of unusual expenses: 21 payments on a single day of exactly $199.99 each. The outlays -- each just one penny below the dollar figure above which campaigns are required to keep receipts -- all went to anonymous recipients.
An 82-year-old woman was found alive at a New York funeral home after she was pronounced dead hours earlier, police say
An 82-year-old woman who'd been pronounced dead at a nursing home on Long Island, New York, was found to be alive nearly three hours later at a funeral home, authorities said, spurring investigations by police and health officials. The woman was pronounced dead Saturday at the Water's Edge Rehab and...
