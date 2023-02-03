Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For February 2023
February is a retrograde-free month! Mark your calendar for Feb. 5, as the Full Moon in courageous Leo brings celebratory endings that aren't exactly what you expected. Be consistent with your efforts, self-aware, and strong enough to venture out of your comfort zone to reach the heights of your potential.
Your 2023 Money Horoscope
As we enter the new year, many of us are looking for ways to improve our financial situation. Your zodiac sign can offer valuable insights into the year ahead. Here is your financial horoscope for each zodiac sign in 2023:
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 2/06/23 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): It's not worth getting bent out of shape over the latest indignity. This reflects poorly on the person who's being insulting and not on you. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): Look beyond what people say and consider the spirit in which it is being said. Their motives are sincere. This should prove both reassuring and illuminating.
horoscope of the day
Today may be a difficult day for Virgo, as their professional confidence could be shaken due to the unbalanced aspect between the Gemini moon and Mercury. To avoid further harm to their ego, Virgo should avoid speaking on topics they are not knowledgeable about, and should double-check their work to avoid any clerical errors. Later in the day, Virgo should take some time to have fun and work on a creative project to help lift their spirits. However, they should be wary of deception or confusion in their love life later tonight, when the moon squares off with Neptune.
Here’s the Best Day of 2023 for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
From a zoomed-out perspective, the only real constant in the 2023 astrological forecast is change: Several generational planets—planets with influence over our collective consciousness—will move into new signs this year, including Pluto into Aquarius, Saturn into Pisces, and Jupiter into Taurus. While that might sound chaotic, there’s certainly room for some chaotic good to come out of it. Indeed, the shakeup creates ample opportunities for lucky alignments, which underscore the best day of the year for folks of every zodiac sign.
Elite Daily
The February 2023 Full Snow Moon Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs Most
The winter months have been keeping temps cold AF, but the cosmos are here to spice things up. Despite it’s literally chilling name, the February 2023 full Snow Moon will heat up the day-to-day for four zodiac signs, all of which have one thing in common: their fixed modality. As fixed signs, they tend to be the most resistant to change, but as the full moon illuminates the sky on Sunday, Feb. 5, these signs will be the main ones invited to embrace upheaval in ways that place them in the spotlight.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week—Here’s Why They’re Feeling So Emotional
It may be the beginning of a brand-new astrological season, but the aftermath of this month’s brutally frank Venus-Saturn conjunction continues to linger over our heads. This could’ve felt like an unexpected wake-up call, especially with disruptive Uranus stationing direct on the same day. But it’s time to get your ducks in a row, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 23 to 29. Although this isn’t necessarily a reason to fret, you’re being encouraged to prioritize logic over emotion at this time. Restless, much? If you’re feeling dazed and confused at the start of...
collective.world
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season
One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
TODAY.com
February 2023 horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month
Feel that? That's the feeling of a month without Mercury retrograde. Your February 2023 horoscopes kick off with a burst of momentum, complementing your yearlong forecast. Before heading into individualized horoscopes, here's the calendar of important astrological events in February 2023 to keep in mind. February starts off with a...
MindBodyGreen
February 2023 Horoscope: All Quiet On The Cosmic Front?
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Is this thing on, universe? The February 2023 planetary lineup is relatively uneventful—blessed by the fact that there are no retrograde planets in the sky! (Wait…cognitive dissonance moment…)
Weekly Horoscope: January 30 - February 5
The sun clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 9:50 PM on Friday, February 3. How we see the world is changing, quickly and spontaneously. Perspectives are being challenged. Love plant Venus clashes with Mars, the planet of willpower, at 10:28 PM on Saturday, February 4, pushing us to...
StyleCaster
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected, Especially in Your Relationships
If you feel like things haven’t been going your way lately, there’s a lot of cosmic evidence that your luck will turn around this week. Your horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 starts with Monday’s charismatic, friendly and determined Leo moon (representing our emotional support structure) that can magically open doors that were once completely shut to you. People might get jealous or resentful of you now, but don’t let that stop you from becoming the star you were meant to be.
These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary
Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
Allure
How the Full Snow Moon on February 5 Will Impact You Astrologically
The weather outside is frightful, though the full moon in Leo will be anything but. Depending on where you're located, you may be in the midst of a serious cold snap, with temperatures dangerously low all over the U.S. It is therefore a small blessing that, during this often-dreary month of February, we receive a full moon in Leo, a warm-weather sign that brings with it a bit of fun energy to light up the darkness. On Sunday February 5, 2023, at 1:28 p.m. (EST), the full moon — or, the "Full Snow Moon," but more on that in a moment — will culminate.
collective.world
A Tarot Reader Predicts What Every Zodiac Can Expect This February
This is your month to be passionate, confident, and bold. February is full of potential for you, whether that’s in your work or your love life—whatever it is, it’s important that you follow your heart here. You’re not the time to hesitate when you want something, and now certainly isn’t the time to start. Go after the things you want—there are beautiful things waiting for you ahead.
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Every Zodiac Sign Is Feeling Powerful, Thanks to the Full Moon
Your horoscope for the week of January 30 to February 5 says things should be pretty chill for most of the week as the universe steers clear from major aspects and transits that might mess with your mojo between Monday and Thursday. Keep your head down and thank your lucky stars for a mostly uneventful work week. However, on Friday, the support-seeking dwarf planet Ceres goes retrograde while partnered with relationship-focused yet sometimes self-absorbed Libra, which can throw us all into “me mode.” Selfishness now leads to an overall imbalance in our personal relationships as focusing on anyone other than yourself...
Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, February 2023
Astrologers describe Capricorn as serious and hardworking, focused on building a better future for themselves and their community. But what astrologers sometimes forget is how clever and innovative Capricorns can be, and Aquarius season finds you feeling especially inventive!. Finances could be a big focus for you at this time,...
Your Feb. 5 Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Take a Risk
Unfortunately, your Feb. 5 weekly horoscope is not for the faint of heart. It is action packed with celestial transits and a few twists and turns that may shake things up a bit. You'll want to stand firm in your individual reality and allow for the Aquarius crystal visions to illuminate the path forward.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0