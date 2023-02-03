Read full article on original website
indherald.com
Day Planner: Monday & Tuesday, Feb. 6-7
Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new work week!. Weather: It will be an absolutely beautiful early February day, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the mid 50s. Tomorrow won’t be bad, either, but winds will pick up overnight tonight and become even more gusty...
indherald.com
MBB: Oneida 85, Wartburg 53
ONEIDA (85): Gr. Keeton 19, M. Keeton 15, Spradlin 12, Brawner 8, Ga. Keeton 7, Rector 5, Huling 5, Bell 4, Morland 3, Morgan 3, Gilbert 2, Zachary 2. WARTBURG (53): Goode 15, Robinson 11, Crouch 9, Quinney 9, Wilson 8, Francis 1. The post MBB: Oneida 85, Wartburg 53...
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: Overnight road work on I-75
TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans this week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties, two of which are scheduled for tonight. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75...
bbbtv12.com
Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today
wymt.com
Nearly $700,000 awarded to repair and improve EKY streets and roads
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding to help repair roads that are in bad shape. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $700,000 in funding for Leslie, Johnson and Menifee County along with the City of Middlesboro on Monday. The money will come from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid fund of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
Union Co. community celebrates lives of the four girls killed in Luttrell house fire
UNION COUNTY, Tennessee — Almost a week passed since the fatal fire in Luttrell where five people, four children and one adult, died. The Union County community gathered at the Trinity Funeral home to honor the lives and memories of their loved ones on Saturday. Numerous photos illustrated happy...
Typo made 40 years ago causes Oak Ridge widow to face surprise charge for burial
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out.
wvlt.tv
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
Brothers say goodbye after 35 years of running Gibbs grocery store
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers — Joe and Dale Longmire — who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
indherald.com
Lady Highlanders go ice cold in second half against Campbell County
HUNTSVILLE | Seldom has a team gone ice-cold the way Scott High went ice-cold here Friday night. Up 25-18 midway through the third quarter, the Lady Highlanders were starting to look like they were on their way to a season sweep of Campbell County. But then the shots stopped falling — totally and completely — as the Cougars pulled away for a 36-28 win over the Highlanders.
Man arrested after 2-day pursuit following crash in Campbell County
A man is in custody after a two-day pursuit following a crash on the interstate in Campbell County on Friday morning.
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
WATE
Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville group ‘inundated’ with calls after free family assistance goes live
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, a $25 million plan to help get East Tennesseans off of public assistance is available. The three-year care coordination program for East Tennessee families is now accepting referrals and eligible families can apply to be part of the program. The program was...
WATE
THP: Pedestrian killed while walking across highway in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the highway in Morgan County on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. In the report, law enforcement responded around 12:05 p.m. after 81-year-old Wade Nance was hit when crossing over...
