Scott County, TN

indherald.com

Day Planner: Monday & Tuesday, Feb. 6-7

﻿Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new work week!. Weather: It will be an absolutely beautiful early February day, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the mid 50s. Tomorrow won’t be bad, either, but winds will pick up overnight tonight and become even more gusty...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

MBB: Oneida 85, Wartburg 53

ONEIDA (85): Gr. Keeton 19, M. Keeton 15, Spradlin 12, Brawner 8, Ga. Keeton 7, Rector 5, Huling 5, Bell 4, Morland 3, Morgan 3, Gilbert 2, Zachary 2. WARTBURG (53): Goode 15, Robinson 11, Crouch 9, Quinney 9, Wilson 8, Francis 1. The post MBB: Oneida 85, Wartburg 53...
WAVERLY, IA
WBIR

THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Reminder: Overnight road work on I-75

TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans this week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties, two of which are scheduled for tonight. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75...
bbbtv12.com

Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today

Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Nearly $700,000 awarded to repair and improve EKY streets and roads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding to help repair roads that are in bad shape. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $700,000 in funding for Leslie, Johnson and Menifee County along with the City of Middlesboro on Monday. The money will come from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid fund of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wvlt.tv

1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Lady Highlanders go ice cold in second half against Campbell County

HUNTSVILLE | Seldom has a team gone ice-cold the way Scott High went ice-cold here Friday night. Up 25-18 midway through the third quarter, the Lady Highlanders were starting to look like they were on their way to a season sweep of Campbell County. But then the shots stopped falling — totally and completely — as the Cougars pulled away for a 36-28 win over the Highlanders.
JACKSBORO, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

