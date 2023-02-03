Read full article on original website
Omaha Police: Body found near 2nd and Pierce Streets
Omaha police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks in the area of 2nd and Pierce Streets in South Omaha.
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
Columbus Police investigating armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, the incident happened just before midnight. Molczyk said a man 'armed with a semiautomatic pistol' entered Corner Stop on 23rd Street and ordered the employee to...
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
Rural Leigh teen pleads guilty to three felony charges related to April break-in, assault
STANTON, Neb. -- A 17-year-old facing multiple felony charges break-in and sexual assault pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday. Gabriel Safty, of rural Stanton County, entered guilty pleas to first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Prosecutors dropped charges of burglary, theft and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as confirmed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
California man originally arrested near Pilger sentenced for 2021 meth charge
STANTON, Neb. – A California man who was arrested near Pilger and later fled the state before he could be sentenced was back in a northeast Nebraska courtroom on Monday. 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis was originally arrested in the fall of 2021 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Highway 275.
Omaha man killed overnight in single-vehicle crash
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is killed in an overnight, single-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha. Omaha Police say just before 3:00 Thursday morning, officers were called to the area of 151st and Z streets for a crash. Investigators say a Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z Street, when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. OPD says the victim and sole occupant, 22 year old Alexander Locum, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
2 Shelby County Burglary suspects are in custody
(Harlan, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Shelby County said Sunday, that two suspects of several recent burglaries within Shelby County were arrested. The suspects are 57-year-old Rodney Craig Musich, of Harlan, and 29-year-old Brandon Lee Bemister of Herman, NE. Sheriff Neil Gross reported “After many hours of an...
