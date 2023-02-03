(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is killed in an overnight, single-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha. Omaha Police say just before 3:00 Thursday morning, officers were called to the area of 151st and Z streets for a crash. Investigators say a Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z Street, when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. OPD says the victim and sole occupant, 22 year old Alexander Locum, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO