News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests

STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Police investigating armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, the incident happened just before midnight. Molczyk said a man 'armed with a semiautomatic pistol' entered Corner Stop on 23rd Street and ordered the employee to...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Two men arrested following fight

Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rural Leigh teen pleads guilty to three felony charges related to April break-in, assault

STANTON, Neb. -- A 17-year-old facing multiple felony charges break-in and sexual assault pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday. Gabriel Safty, of rural Stanton County, entered guilty pleas to first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Prosecutors dropped charges of burglary, theft and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as confirmed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

California man originally arrested near Pilger sentenced for 2021 meth charge

STANTON, Neb. – A California man who was arrested near Pilger and later fled the state before he could be sentenced was back in a northeast Nebraska courtroom on Monday. 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis was originally arrested in the fall of 2021 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Highway 275.
PILGER, NE
iheart.com

Omaha man killed overnight in single-vehicle crash

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is killed in an overnight, single-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha. Omaha Police say just before 3:00 Thursday morning, officers were called to the area of 151st and Z streets for a crash. Investigators say a Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z Street, when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. OPD says the victim and sole occupant, 22 year old Alexander Locum, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 151st and Z streets, authorities said. Omaha police said a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Z Street, left the roadway and...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

2 Shelby County Burglary suspects are in custody

(Harlan, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Shelby County said Sunday, that two suspects of several recent burglaries within Shelby County were arrested. The suspects are 57-year-old Rodney Craig Musich, of Harlan, and 29-year-old Brandon Lee Bemister of Herman, NE. Sheriff Neil Gross reported “After many hours of an...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA

