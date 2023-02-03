ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 101.7

DPS Warns Of Growing Sextortion Threat Facing Minnesota Families

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is sounding the alarm about the growing financial sextortion threat facing Minnesota families. They say that sextortion scenarios are being played out every day in homes around Minnesota. If you're unfamiliar with what sextortion is, it's when someone tricks a person into sending them explicit photos and then demands something in return for not sharing the photos. The extortionist often demands more pictures, videos, and meetings for sex acts or money. The recent rise in cases has primarily been financial sextortion, which is blackmail.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Watch Out! Here Are The Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin has a vast landscape of plains, farmland, and forests. The Dairy State is also home to some dangerous animals. Dangerous animals come in all shapes and sizes, and some could even sneak into the house. Don't get me wrong, the Badger state is absolutely beautiful, and it's a vacation destination for a lot of people.
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals

Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota + Wisconsin Residents Urged To Stop Using Specific Brands Of Eye Drops – Blindness + Deaths Reported

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued an urgent message regarding a specific brand of eye drops that are involved in a "multistate cluster of infections". While the investigation is currently ongoing, they are sharing that these infections are very serious in nature - involving blindness and even one reported death caused by a bloodstream infection.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Do People From Wisconsin Have The Best Teeth In The U.S.?

Some people like visiting the dentist and some don't. In a recent study, people from Wisconsin may have the best teeth in the United States. The financial website, Wallet Hub is at again. This time the website broke down States with the best and worst dental health. Before we dive into where the "Dairy State" ranks and what all into determining the ranking; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that 37% of adults in the U.S. have admitted to going a full year without visiting the dentist.
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Whoa! Watch Viral Video Showing Crystal Clear Ice Formed on Lake Superior

A video has gone viral this week and for good reason. It's not often you see crystal clear ice formed over a body of water, but that's what happened recently on Lake Superior. According to a report by FOX 9, the clear ice was discovered on February 1, 2023, over Lake Superior's Munising Bay in Michigan. Chelsey Tweedale was there to capture the moment and take a stroll on the ice, which she estimated was five to six inches thick at the time.
MICHIGAN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Powerball $754.6 Million Jackpot Won, Minnesota Ticket Wins $50K In February 6 Drawing

On Saturday, February 4, two Powerball tickets purchased in Minnesota won $50,000 each, however, nobody won the estimated $700 million jackpot. That meant the jackpot would continue to grow. By the time the numbers were drawn on Monday, February 6, the Powerball jackpot had reached $754.6 million, which was the ninth-largest jackpot in US lottery history. That jackpot has been won.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Wisconsin Considers Flat Income Tax Rate For Everyone By 2026

It's been considered before. Everyone seems to support it. But it always fails to gain traction in committee and at the legislature. A Wisconsin lawmaker has proposed changing the way Wisconsin residents calculate their income tax. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has entered a proposal to switch the Badger State to a flat income tax rate; that is a system in which every resident pays the same tax percentage rate on their income - not matter how much or how little they make in a year.
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Weather Balloon or Chinese Spy Balloon? There’s a HUGE Difference

People are still buzzing about the recent USA fly-by of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down off the Carolina coast last weekend. Floating silently overhead, some 60,000 feet above the ground, the giant white 200-foot balloon dangling solar panels and other gear was first spotted over Montana, swept along by powerful jet stream winds in the upper atmosphere.
MONTANA STATE
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy