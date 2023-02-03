ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

Related
muddyriversports.com

Central-Southeastern showcases growth and potential in lopsided Shootout victory

QUINCY — Matt Long is quick to point out his Central-Southeastern girls basketball team is still quite young with two sophomores and a junior in the starting lineup. “They haven’t been in the big wars,” he said. “Even if they were last year as freshmen, they don’t really understand what the big game is.”
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Three individual champions nearly guide QHS wrestling squad to regional crown, 11 grapplers advance to sectionals

ALTON, Ill. — The Quincy High School wrestling team is going to need more than a van for its travel purposes next weekend. The Blue Devils are sending 11 wrestlers to the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional after a stellar showing Saturday at the Alton Regional. Quincy crowned three individual regional champions and finished second as a team, narrowly missing the chance to qualify for the dual team sectional.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Unity pulls away in second half of Shootout victory behind senior guard’s Barry good performance

QUINCY — Unity girls basketball coach Brad Begeman was paying senior Kylee Barry a compliment. “I like to call her our Rodman, after Dennis Rodman,” Begeman said. Rodman was the controversial, but oh-so-effective part of three NBA championship teams with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Barry is hardly a controversial figure at Unity, but Begeman’s point is well-taken.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

WIU to host ADFPF powerlifting national championship

MACOMB, Ill. — Macomb will be the host of the American Drug Free Powerlifting Federation (ADFPF) Single Event National Championships beginning at 9 a.m. March 4 in Brophy Hall on the campus of Western Illinois University. Macomb won the bid to host the 2020 meet but COVID-19 events forced...
MACOMB, IL
muddyriversports.com

Inside, outside, upside, down: Ability to run offense through Connoyer in paint allows Raiders to roll Bearcats in Shootout finale

QUINCY — Alex Connoyer established a trend the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team needs to follow if its season is going to last another five weeks. Starting with the first time he touched the ball Saturday night through his final offensive possession in the 67-40 victory over Cairo (Mo.) Northeast at The Pit, the senior forward attacked the rim with vigor and vengeance.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Hannibal Parks and Recreation seeking potential advertiser for sign at Bear Creek Sports Park

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department is accepting bids for the opportunity to have advertising displayed on a sign at the entrance to Bear Creek Sports Park. Bidding will start at $400. The winning bidder will be able to display their name or logo on a 2′ x 3′ space on the 5′ x 8′ sign that will be displayed at the park’s entrance.
HANNIBAL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy