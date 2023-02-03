Read full article on original website
Related
muddyriversports.com
Central-Southeastern showcases growth and potential in lopsided Shootout victory
QUINCY — Matt Long is quick to point out his Central-Southeastern girls basketball team is still quite young with two sophomores and a junior in the starting lineup. “They haven’t been in the big wars,” he said. “Even if they were last year as freshmen, they don’t really understand what the big game is.”
muddyriversports.com
Trail Blazers survive Cougars’ pressure and chaotic pace to capture MWAC victory in OT
QUINCY — Brad Hoyt should have felt comfortable watching his team control the tempo and continuing to knock down shots to open a 19-point lead at home five minutes into the second half. He wasn’t. “It made me nervous,” the John Wood Community College men’s basketball coach admitted....
muddyriversports.com
Ryner, Hoge capture regional championships for Bombers, 11 other wrestlers advance to sectionals
MACOMB, Ill. — A pair of Macomb wrestlers won Class 1A regional titles and led a brigade of area wrestlers who qualified for the Clinton Sectional. Bombers senior Max Ryner improved to 45-2 with his championship at 195 pounds, while Macomb senior Carter Hoge will take a 42-6 record to sectionals after winning the title at 152 pounds.
muddyriversports.com
Three individual champions nearly guide QHS wrestling squad to regional crown, 11 grapplers advance to sectionals
ALTON, Ill. — The Quincy High School wrestling team is going to need more than a van for its travel purposes next weekend. The Blue Devils are sending 11 wrestlers to the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional after a stellar showing Saturday at the Alton Regional. Quincy crowned three individual regional champions and finished second as a team, narrowly missing the chance to qualify for the dual team sectional.
muddyriversports.com
Quincy Catholic, Brown County to play for third place in respective IESA state tournaments
The Quincy Catholic and Brown County seventh grade boys basketball teams will play for third place in their respective Illinois Elementary School Association state tournaments on Thursday. Quincy Catholic won its quarterfinal game on Saturday morning in the Class 3A tournament at El Paso-Gridley High School by the score of...
muddyriversports.com
Unity pulls away in second half of Shootout victory behind senior guard’s Barry good performance
QUINCY — Unity girls basketball coach Brad Begeman was paying senior Kylee Barry a compliment. “I like to call her our Rodman, after Dennis Rodman,” Begeman said. Rodman was the controversial, but oh-so-effective part of three NBA championship teams with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Barry is hardly a controversial figure at Unity, but Begeman’s point is well-taken.
muddyriversports.com
WIU to host ADFPF powerlifting national championship
MACOMB, Ill. — Macomb will be the host of the American Drug Free Powerlifting Federation (ADFPF) Single Event National Championships beginning at 9 a.m. March 4 in Brophy Hall on the campus of Western Illinois University. Macomb won the bid to host the 2020 meet but COVID-19 events forced...
muddyriversports.com
Inside, outside, upside, down: Ability to run offense through Connoyer in paint allows Raiders to roll Bearcats in Shootout finale
QUINCY — Alex Connoyer established a trend the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team needs to follow if its season is going to last another five weeks. Starting with the first time he touched the ball Saturday night through his final offensive possession in the 67-40 victory over Cairo (Mo.) Northeast at The Pit, the senior forward attacked the rim with vigor and vengeance.
muddyriversports.com
Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club offering scholarships for Adams County golfers in LPGC
QUINCY — Adams County golfers hoping to play in the 50th Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships can get financial help through the Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club’s scholarship fund. The BOC will pay a part of the entry fee for the first 30 players from Adams County who...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Scenes from Saturday’s Superfan Shootout at The Pit
QUINCY — Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman spent Saturday inside Quincy Notre Dame’s The Pit watching the KHQA-American Family Insurance Superfan Shootout unfold. Here are some of the images he captured throughout the day:
muddyriversports.com
Hannibal Parks and Recreation seeking potential advertiser for sign at Bear Creek Sports Park
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department is accepting bids for the opportunity to have advertising displayed on a sign at the entrance to Bear Creek Sports Park. Bidding will start at $400. The winning bidder will be able to display their name or logo on a 2′ x 3′ space on the 5′ x 8′ sign that will be displayed at the park’s entrance.
Comments / 0