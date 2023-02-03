HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department is accepting bids for the opportunity to have advertising displayed on a sign at the entrance to Bear Creek Sports Park. Bidding will start at $400. The winning bidder will be able to display their name or logo on a 2′ x 3′ space on the 5′ x 8′ sign that will be displayed at the park’s entrance.

