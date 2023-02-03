Read full article on original website
Pitt AP poll rankings update
Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
Should the Titans re-sign ILB David Long Jr.?
Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2023 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 15th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. New general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel have already begun collaborating on their vision for the 2023 Titans. Carthon and Vrabel will collaborate on various sizable decisions.
49ers Rumors are HOT: Keenan Allen Trade? Steve Wilks Next Defensive Coordinator? Brock Purdy News
Today’s San Francisco 49ers rumors are HOT as Chat Sports host Chase Senior is LIVE from radio row in Phoenix, AZ for Super Bowl 57. Could the Niners trade or sign Chargers WR Keenan Allen? Allen has emerged as an NFL trade candidate, but the chatter out of LA is that he might get cut. Could you imagine Allen, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle in the same 49ers offense? 49ers coachi.
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Brandon Graham believed the Philadelphia Eagles would face the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl LVII
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII — which has the potential to be one of the better championship games in recent memory. But had you asked (at least) one Eagles player — back in the preseason — who Nick Sirianni’s team may be playing on February 12th, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, the answer would not have been the ‘Chiefs.’
How Michigan players performed at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl is a big deal for each and every prospect who decides to participate in the week festivities in Mobile, Alabama. Each NFL team has scouts, coaches, and general managers in attendance — how prospects perform throughout the week matters every bit as much as the game, as does how well they interview with teams. A prelude to the NFL Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl presents an excellent opportunity for players to show what they can do for a professional team.
2023 NFL mock draft: ESPN has Seahawks taking quarterback Hendon Hooker in Round 2
Alright! We’re getting into multi-round mock drafts now!. ESPN’s Matt Miller has unveiled a two-round mock draft following the completion of the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl, and from the Seattle Seahawks standpoint there aren’t too many surprises compared to other mock drafts. He has Seattle going with Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson at 5th overall, then Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 20th, and Clemson DL Bryan Bresee with the 37th overall pick. We have covered Bresee and Wilson already, and you can read those articles below.
Tuesday open thread: How far away are the Lions from Super Bowl contention?
It’s Super Bowl week, and there are 30 franchises spending the next six days envious of the position the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are in. These are two franchises that are not that far removed from their last Super Bowl wins, and they each look to be in a position where they could be right back there again next year.
Purdue Olympic Sports Roundup
They may not be as high profile as shooty hoops or football recruiting, but these guys and girls put it on the line for the Boilermakers every time they hit the pool, tennis court, track or mat. If y’all are in town, these are great events to help indoctrinate your kids. Tickets are cheap, the popcorn and dogs are reasonably priced, and the action is exciting.
Aiyuk: ‘If they want me to be a 49er, I’m sure we can get that done’
Brad Graham founded “The SF Niners” and has built a social brand, especially on Instagram and YouTube, that’s more than a fan page. Brad’s hosted multiple players, which shows you how respected he is, and recently sat down with 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The two...
Dolphins free agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign - Clayton Fejedelem
The Miami Dolphins made the postseason for the first time since 2016 with a wild-card appearance in this past year’s playoffs. Their appearance in the championship tournament was brief, however, losing their first game to their AFC East division rivals, the Buffalo Bills. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the AFC and NFC Champions respectively, are the last two teams standing, preparing for the Super Bowl this weekend, the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL are getting their offseason plans ready.
AFC North News: Teams around the division face difficulties this offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers team needs are well-documented at websites like this one every day, but what about the other teams who call the AFC North home? It is here where I take a look at some of the talking points surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens. Below...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: ESPN’s 2-Round mock has Steelers making interesting choices
There is still a lot which has to take place before the 2023 NFL Draft, and all NFL organizations will be adjusting their team needs lists after free agency. But that doesn’t stop sites from both writing, and covering, mock drafts. It’s big business within the current NFL landscape....
Upgrading the Steelers inside linebacker position, Part 1: Free Agency
The man's poster still hangs on my childhood bedroom wall. One of many, actually. A living testimony to honor the man most responsible for my loyalty and love for the middle linebacker position. The images captured on my wall are of Steelers legend Jack Lambert, still the most intense and intimidating inside linebacker I have ever seen.
Whether by desperation or by trusting the process, Michigan is turning things around
On Jan. 29, following a brutal 83-61 demolishing at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wolverines fans undoubtedly felt like the Michigan men’s basketball team had hit rock bottom. With an overall record of 11-10, a .500 conference tally that put them in the tail end of...
2023 NFL mock draft: ESPN gives Dallas Cowboys help at offensive line and in secondary
Dallas Cowboys, Clark Phillips III, ESPN, Matt Miller, National Football League (NFL), Connor McGovern, Bijan Robinson, Tyron Smith, Walt Torrence. Dallas Cowboys fans are focused squarely on offseason activity which includes the likes of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. The latter was a heavy focus of the league this past weekend with the Senior Bowl happening and as soon as the Super Bowl is over attention will shift to the NFL Combine.
The time is now to trade Alex Caruso
It’s trade deadline week, and though the front office has changed the general Bulls-ness remains: use every opportunity to needlessly piss off their fans by projecting extremely little action and initiative. It’s possible that the Bulls are telegraphing what they’re doing, and we just don’t want to hear it:...
2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl only Giants mock draft
The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is in the rearview mirror, and there are only two draft slots left to be determined. So why not take the time for a quick mock draft?. To put a bit different (and topical) spin on things, all of my picks for the New York Giants are made from participants from the Senior Bowl. This year’s Senior Bowl had a very strong roster, so it was actually easier than expected to fill out an entire seven-round draft with only players from that game.
