kiow.com
Margaret J. (Struck) Larson
Margaret J. (Struck) Larson, 92, of Kanawha, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home. 118 East Second Street. Kanawha, Iowa, 50447. 641-762-3211.
kiow.com
Larry Wallace Torkelson
Larry Wallace Torkelson, 88, of Forest City, Iowa, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City. Funeral services for Larry will be held at 11:00 AM On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, with Pastor Bob Snitzer officiating. Visitation will take...
kiow.com
Hancock County Board to Review Courthouse Improvement Project
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am on Monday. KIOW.com will provide a link on Monday morning to view the meeting live. The meeting will cover the builder’s risk policy and coverage amounts for vestibule and roof projects. The board will also review an amended 28E agreement with Winnebago County regarding housing of Hancock County inmates.
kiow.com
Hancock County Economic Development Executive Director Jill Kramer /w Kim Nelson of Nelson Septic Services/Friday February 3rd
kiow.com
Forest City Council Meeting (LIVE)
(Click the link above to view the city council meeting live.) The Forest City Council will meet beginning at 7pm in the City Council Chambers of the Forest City Hall. The council is looking to establish civil penalties for brush collected outside the City limits of Forest City. Brush collected outside of the city limits and dropped off at the city brush collection site is strictly prohibited. The first offense is not to exceed $750.00. Each repeat offense is not to exceed $1,000.00.
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
951thebull.com
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice
One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiow.com
Worth County Board to Discuss County EMS Services
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet Monay morning at 8:30am. You can watch the meeting live on kiow.com. The board will hear from Richard Brumm, County Engineer, on the current state of secondary roads in the county. He will discuss repairs and road maintenance. Drainage matters will also...
kiow.com
Kossuth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/24/2023
kiow.com
Dennis R. Norstrud
Dennis R. Norstrud, age 86 of Thompson, IA passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – Forest City, IA. Funeral...
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Forest City competes at Steve Dieke Duals
The Forest City wrestling team traveled to Hampton on Saturday to compete in the Steve Dieke duals. The Indians went 3-2 on the weekend.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for tire iron attack
MASON CITY, Iowa – A jail sentence is handed out for a tire iron beating in Cerro Gordo County. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for the incident on July 19, 2020, in Mason City. Investigators say Smith hit another man...
kiow.com
Wright County Board to Meet on Monday
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. You can watch the meeting live on Monday morning on kiow.com. The meeting will cover the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Quarterly Report. This will be followed by the board reviewing the Wright County Compensation Committee’s recommendations for pay increases to all county elected officials. The board will only be able to reduce the recommended percentage increases or accept them. They cannot increase them. These pay changes will take effect on July 1st.
Southern Minnesota News
Trimont woman hospitalized following I-90 crash with deer
A woman was hospitalized following a crash with a deer on I-90 Monday morning. Kristin Marie Clifford, 50, of Trimont, was eastbound on I-90 in a Volkwagen Jetta that struck a deer, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Blue Earth...
kiow.com
Wright County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)
(Click the link above to go live to the Wright County Board of Supervisors meeting.) The meeting will cover the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Quarterly Report. This will be followed by the board reviewing the Wright County Compensation Committee’s recommendations for pay increases to all county elected officials. The board will only be able to reduce the recommended percentage increases or accept them. They cannot increase them. These pay changes will take effect on July 1st.
KCCI.com
Woman dies in Iowa UTV crash
REINBECK, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly UTV crash over the weekend that killed a woman. The crash happened Saturday night about 2 miles northeast of Reinbeck. Deputies say Patrick Knaack was driving six people in the UTV when he lost control. The UTV...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman dies in house fire
BURT, Iowa — A house fire in Burt turned deadly Thursday morning when flames destroyed the structure and caused the roof to collapse. One woman died in the fire, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters and law enforcement arrived on scene at about 1:35 a.m. Once there,...
kiwaradio.com
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a cold case from 2016. Christopher Johnson, 49, of Cedar Rapids, is accused of killing Donald Preston in December 2016. Preston’s body was located in a field southwest of Fort Dodge on December 26, 2016. Investigators said he died after being shot in the head and abdomen.
