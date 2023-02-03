ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut anti-trans bill a thinly veiled threat

By Kimberly Adamski
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
We can be pretty sure this bill won’t pass, since we have a Democratic majority, but this bill is meant to be a statement from Republicans: “If we were in power here, this is what we would do.”

JPMerola
3d ago

Not an article, an opinion paragraph . Source blocked. We need to train the crazy out if this app.

Danny Chaney
3d ago

Try visiting the Middle East if you would like to see what “anti” anything is.

Pappysan
3d ago

Wake up people, democrat socialists are using schools to indoctrinate your children!

Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
