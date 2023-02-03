Athena Health Care addressing unprecedented industrywide workforce shortage

Related
Scrubs Magazine
Can Virtual Nursing Can Solve the Staffing Crisis?
Nurses are sick and tired of being sick and tired. High workloads, staff shortages, and severe burnout are only getting worse for millions of providers across the U.S. But Providence Health & Services believes it might have the solution. Virtual nursing has been gaining momentum in the industry as a...
businesspartnermagazine.com
9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors
If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
Apprenticeships to be showcased alongside degrees on Ucas website
Young people will be able to apply for apprenticeships alongside degrees through the university admissions service.From this autumn, school and college leavers will be able to explore apprenticeship opportunities alongside undergraduate courses via the Ucas website so they can decide between their options in the same place.Prospective students will then be able to apply for apprenticeships through Ucas, and employers will be able to manage applications for their apprenticeship vacancies through the service, from autumn 2024.Under the plans, the Education Secretary hopes to develop a “one-stop shop” where young people can compare a range of occupations, training and education opportunities...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $18/Hour Plus Benefits as a Customer Care Rep at Transamerica
Transamerica, a financial services company, is hiring a customer care representative. This is a full-time remote position, and the hourly pay is expected to range between $15.50 and $18.26. You will be answering questions over the phone regarding retirement, life and annuity investment products; researching information; documenting customer inquiries; and...
TechCrunch
Labor marketplace ShiftMed secures $200M to solve nursing shortage
Nursing shortages were a problem well before the global pandemic, and two years ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics updated its estimate that there would be more than 200,000 Registered Nurse openings each year in the U.S. through 2031. ShiftMed said the new funding will be used to expand its...
Survey: Auto Industry Foresees EV and AV Litigation Ahead in 2023
Buoyed by consumer demand and legislative support, respondents to the 2023 Automotive Trends survey from Dykema, a national law firm with practices across Michigan, enter the year in a period […] The post Survey: Auto Industry Foresees EV and AV Litigation Ahead in 2023 appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Guest Column: Broadband Costs are Affordable
As part of its requirements for access to taxpayer funds from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration wants states to submit a plan showing their efforts to promote middle-class affordability. An industry trade group said in a recent report that broadband is already generally affordable for that economic class. Rick Cimerman, vice president of external and state affairs at NCTA — The Internet and Television Association, noted in a recent webinar that price is not preventing widespread adoption...
moderncampground.com
New Members Join RV Industry Association This January to Drive Growth and Innovation
The RV Industry Association (RVIA) continues to grow its membership with the inclusion of six new companies in its mission to unite the industry’s initiatives on safety, education, and promoting a positive experience for all RV consumers. The RVIA represents over 500 manufacturers and suppliers who produce 98% of...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $37K Plus Benefits as a Remote Customer Support Specialist
CoreLogic, a property intelligence company, is hiring an associate customer support specialist. This is a full-time remote position that may be done anywhere in the United States. The pay is expected to fall between $26,100 and $37,440 annually. You will be helping customers via chat, phone, web and email; and...
Create a permanent child tax credit to make CT the family-friendliest state
Creating a permanent child tax credit is as much about boosting our economy as it is about supporting families.
Lack of Affordable Childcare a Huge Issue Locally and Across the Nation
More than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered the most catastrophic workforce decline in history, men have returned to work at a higher rate than women. In April 2022, the U.S. Chamber published data citing one million women missing from the labor force compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
eHealth Welcomes Back Lara Sasken as Senior Vice President, Communications
EHealth continues to strengthen its senior leadership team with addition of seasoned communications and PR expert. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced the return of. as Senior Vice President of Communications. "eHealth's transformation over the past year continues to attract incredible talent, and we...
ceoworld.biz
Transforming the Way We Care: Maria Santiago, CEO of HHATI, on the Evolution of Home Healthcare
The home healthcare industry has been rapidly evolving since the outbreak of the global pandemic. According to Maria Santiago, CEO and Director of Home Health Aide Training Institute (HHATI), the Covid-19 outbreak has caused the industry to rethink the traditional idea that care should be received in a hospital, facility, or other public setting. Instead, the trend of receiving care in one’s own home has become much more prevalent, leading to an increasing demand for high-quality home health aide services.
ffnews.com
Payment Orchestration Trailblazer Cellpoint Digital Partners With BillingPlatform
CellPoint Digital, the pioneer of payment orchestration, today announces a new partnership with BillingPlatform, the market leader in cloud-based revenue management solutions. CellPoint Digital’s multi-gateway offer creates more choice for BillingPlatform’s global enterprise customer base to grow with global payment options in a single source relationship through integration that provides connectivity to – and orchestration between – multiple gateways, including Adyen, Stripe and Cybersource.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn up to $40K a Year as an Experienced Customer Service Rep for CBRE
CBRE, a real estate company, is hiring a customer service representative. This is a full-time remote position expected to pay about $30,000 to $40,000 annually. You will be responding to customer inquiries via phone, chat, email and online requests. The customer service rep will generate service request work orders and will contact customers for additional information when necessary.
BroadBand Light (BBL) – Proven Results with New Technology
The board-certified aesthetic physician and neurologist, Dr. Youssef Dakka, has one goal: to provide you with the most sophisticated and advanced treatments available. The post BroadBand Light (BBL) – Proven Results with New Technology appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
khn.org
As Long-Term Care Staffing Crisis Worsens, Immigrants Can Bridge the Gaps
When Margarette Nerette arrived in the United States from Haiti, she sought safety and a new start. The former human rights activist feared for her life in the political turmoil following the military coup that overthrew President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 1991. Leaving her two small children with her sister in Port-au-Prince, Nerette, then 29, came to Miami a few years later on a three-month visa and never went back. In time, she was granted political asylum.
Report highlights childcare availability and affordability concerns for military families
Military families often face unique challenges that can make finding steady childcare even more urgent.
High-tech hospital uses artificial intelligence in patient care
Doctors at the University of Florida Health Center are using artificial intelligence to help monitor their patients. The findings will help them develop algorithms that will soon provide real-time health care recommendations. NBC News’ Dr. John Torres on the future of technology in healthcare.Feb. 4, 2023.
Connecticut Mirror
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.http://ctmirror.org/
Comments / 0