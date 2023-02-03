Athena Health Care addressing unprecedented industrywide workforce shortage

Young people will be able to apply for apprenticeships alongside degrees through the university admissions service.From this autumn, school and college leavers will be able to explore apprenticeship opportunities alongside undergraduate courses via the Ucas website so they can decide between their options in the same place.Prospective students will then be able to apply for apprenticeships through Ucas, and employers will be able to manage applications for their apprenticeship vacancies through the service, from autumn 2024.Under the plans, the Education Secretary hopes to develop a “one-stop shop” where young people can compare a range of occupations, training and education opportunities...

18 HOURS AGO