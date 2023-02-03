Provide adequate funding for ALL schools. Pass HB5003

Related
CT legislators need to re-evaluate police priorities and accountability
How can Connecticut in good conscience push to pay police officers more without ensuring greater accountability measures?
Public weighs in on bill that would speed up school funding
Hundreds of people were scheduled to testify Friday on a bill that could change how Connecticut school districts are funded.
PODCAST: Connecticut prison advocates oppose new DOC oversight panel appointments
CT Mirror's Jaden Edison talks about his article on members of the CT Department of Correction's advisory committee who advocates say have ties to the DOC.
Eight ways to honor the life and work of the late Quentin Williams
Hartford and Connecticut are still lamenting the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams to a wrong-way driver on February 5 after attending the governor’s inaugural ball. Much honor has been paid and will be paid to this vigorous and energetic legislator from Middletown. From afar, what has been missing are concrete ways to honor his […]
Bad appointments failing those in Connecticut’s prisons
It becomes clear to those of us who work to create humanitarian change to a system based on enslavement that our voices and the voices of incarcerated people and their families will not be hear
Many eyes on CT budget, which must address inequalities
CT legislators ordered the governor to show how the budget will address inequalities in education, housing and more, and many are watching.
Income tax cut in CT? Lamont plan could save middle class $440M
CT officials estimate the tax cuts would save most middle-class joint filers about $600 per year and single filers would save about $300.
CHART: College-educated adults in CT vs. other states
In 2012, CT ranked 4th nationwide with 36.2% of adults holding a bachelor's degree or higher. The state's ranking has since dropped to 6th.
CT to receive $18 million federal grant to address homelessness
The grant will help provide services to people who are living outdoors. The money comes at a time when homelessness is on the rise in CT.
Lamont unveils plan to cancel billions in CT medical debt
The plan involves working with a nonprofit organization that buys medical debt from hospitals at extreme discounts and then cancels the debt.
Locked out: Barriers to affordable housing for survivors of domestic violence
It is time that Connecticut moves away from its history of segregation and provides access to safe and affordable housing for all families.
Housing committee public hearing brings focus to homelessness
Proposed bills would further fund the state's homeless response system and establish a right to housing in Connecticut.
MAP: Percentage of ‘cost-burdened’ households in each Connecticut town
As of 2021, 34% of CT households are "cost-burdened," meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. Here's the percentage in each town.
Let’s seize the opportunity to fully fund education in Connecticut
Connecticut has a massive racial funding gap of over $700 million dollars and we need to address this by expediting the ECS phase-in.
DAS Commissioner grilled about school construction audit during nomination hearing
Lawmakers grilled Michelle Gilman about an audit of CT's school construction program, which the department of administrative services oversees.
MAPS: Fortune 500 companies in Connecticut in 2012 and 2022
The number of Fortune 500 companies headquartered in CT increased from 14 to 15, with changes in the companies representing the state.
CHART: Highest employed industries in Connecticut from 2009 to 2019
The top nine job industries in CT in 2009 have remained the same up to 2019, Census data shows. And most have gained workforce members.
Connecticut anti-trans bill a thinly veiled threat
We can be pretty sure this bill won’t pass, since we have a Democratic majority, but this bill is meant to be a statement from Republicans: “If we were in power here, this is what we would do.”
Should grocery stores sell wine in Connecticut? Public hearing goes 6 hours
Supporters of CT grocery stores selling cider and wine said current laws are outdated. Opponents argued the bill would hurt local business owners.
CHART: Connecticut’s top six rankable leading causes of death
In CT, the leading rankable causes of death from 2010 through 2020 include heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, accidents and strokes, data shows.
