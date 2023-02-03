Strip searching is state-sanctioned sexual violence

In a tale straight out of a best-selling crime novel, a woman in Germany is being accused of killing her doppelganger in order to fake her own death. Only that this is not fiction. Two parents who were searching for their missing daughter had their hearts broken momentarily upon finding her car with a dead woman in the back seat. It seemed like the worst had already happened. Heartbreak turned to more confusion once the police pulled out the body from the car. It turned out that this was not their daughter but another woman who had uncanny resemblance to her.

