San Jose, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Head To Fresno State Tuesday

San José State (14-9, 5-5 MW) at Fresno State (8-14, 4-7 MW) Location Save Mart Center | Fresno, Calif. San José State travels to the Central Valley Tuesday night for a Mountain West match-up with Fresno State beginning at 7 p.m. This is the second meeting between the two teams after SJSU won the first meeting 74-64, on January 10. San José State enters the game with a 14-9 overall record and 5-5 MW mark after an 84-64 home win over Wyoming Saturday night. SJSU continues to sit in sixth place in the conference standings.
FRESNO, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Battles Hard Against Two Top 10 Teams

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Olga Descalzi scored two goals in the No.17 Spartans (2-5) 6-4 loss to No.6 Michigan (5-5), while Sinia Plotz contributed two goals and an assist to lead the Spartans in their 9-7 loss to No.10 Arizona State (5-3) at the Stanford Invitational. Match One vs. Michigan:
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU's Dual Match Hosting CSUN Sunday Canceled Due to Weather

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San José State women's tennis match hosting CSUN at the Spartan Tennis Complex scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to weather and will not be made up. NEXT WEEK: The Spartans will be at UC Davis on Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and...
SAN JOSE, CA

