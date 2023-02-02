San José State (14-9, 5-5 MW) at Fresno State (8-14, 4-7 MW) Location Save Mart Center | Fresno, Calif. San José State travels to the Central Valley Tuesday night for a Mountain West match-up with Fresno State beginning at 7 p.m. This is the second meeting between the two teams after SJSU won the first meeting 74-64, on January 10. San José State enters the game with a 14-9 overall record and 5-5 MW mark after an 84-64 home win over Wyoming Saturday night. SJSU continues to sit in sixth place in the conference standings.

