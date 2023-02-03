Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
americanmilitarynews.com
Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says
The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
Kelly Clarkson Checking Out $3 Million Homes In New Jersey As She Preps To Leave LA Over Stalker Nightmare: Sources
Talk show host Kelly Clarkson has started to check out homes on the east coast after deciding she wants to escape LA following a terrifying stalker situation, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the multi-talented entertainer was forced to temporarily move out of her Toluca Lake, California home after a woman named Hugette Nicole Young continued to show up to the property — despite a restraining order being in place. Young was charged with one count of stalking, four counts of violating a protective order, and one count of trespassing. She remains behind bars but Clarkson moved into an...
WRAL
Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome...
WRAL
NICHOLAS KRISTOF: Spy cams show what the pork industry tries to hide
EDITOR'S NOTE: Nicholas Kristof is a New York Times columnist. He has won two Pulitzer Prizes, for his coverage of China and of the genocide in Darfur. His latest book is “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.”. The hog industry hails the gas chambers in which pigs are prepared for...
WRAL
Pope Francis pleads for peace as he meets South Sudanese people displaced by war
CNN — Pope Francis called for peace on Saturday as he met a group of several hundred South Sudanese people internally displaced by war at an event in the country's capital Juba. "I want to renew my forceful and heartfelt appeal to end all conflict and to resume the...
WRAL
Disney won't show 'Simpsons' episode in Hong Kong that mentions 'forced labor'
CNN — An episode of "The Simpsons" that includes a line about "forced labor camps" in mainland China has been pulled from Disney's streaming platform in Hong Kong. A scene in the second episode of its latest season depicts the show's matriarch, Marge Simpson, cycling on an indoor spin bike with an on-screen instructor in front of a virtual background of the Great Wall of China.
WRAL
Diesel prices fall in Europe despite ban on Russian fuel
CNN — Europe's ban on Russia's diesel arrived painlessly on Sunday. Although the EU cut off its biggest supplier, diesel futures prices in the bloc fell 1.6% on Monday, amounting to a 20% loss over the past two weeks as demand in the region has waned, and efforts by countries to stockpile ahead of the ban have started to pay off.
WRAL
National Enquirer has finally been sold after seeking a buyer for years
CNN — National Enquirer, the 97-year-old controversial tabloid behind several bombshell celebrity and political scandals, sold itself to a brand acquisition company. American Media Inc. has offloaded the publication to VVIP Ventures, a joint venture between Vinco Ventures, Inc and a360 Media, for an undisclosed price, the companies announced Monday. National Examiner and Globe, as well as the UK edition of Enquirer, are also part of the sale.
WRAL
Cosmic seaplanes and self-growing bricks could help us explore other worlds
CNN — In the golden age of space exploration we live in, cosmic revelations seem to occur more frequently than ever before. This week, astronomers discovered a rarity: two stars that could one day collide and produce showers of gold. The possibility of finding celestial wonders such as this...
WRAL
How to see February's full snow moon
CNN — Look in the night sky this weekend for February's full moon, where it can be glimpsed around the world. It will reach peak illumination around 1:29 p.m. ET Sunday, but the moon will appear full from early Saturday morning through early Tuesday morning, according to NASA. The...
WRAL
Systems Error: Why CNN will be reporting about gender inequalities online
CNN — Provided you are able to get online or have a mobile phone, the internet, social media platforms, digitized payment and telecommunication systems, have given us incredible access to information; facilitated communication and connection with people around the world; enabled us to start or join communities or businesses, or support movements for change almost anywhere in the world and much more. Automation and machine-learning algorithms are leading to untold efficiencies and greater personalization.
WRAL
Neanderthals had a taste for a seafood delicacy that's still popular today
CNN — Neanderthals living 90,000 years ago in a seafront cave, in what's now Portugal, regularly caught crabs, roasted them on coals and ate the cooked flesh, according to a new study. The finding is significant because it builds upon evidence that overturns the long-standing notion that a taste...
