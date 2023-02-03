ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says

The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson Checking Out $3 Million Homes In New Jersey As She Preps To Leave LA Over Stalker Nightmare: Sources

Talk show host Kelly Clarkson has started to check out homes on the east coast after deciding she wants to escape LA following a terrifying stalker situation, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the multi-talented entertainer was forced to temporarily move out of her Toluca Lake, California home after a woman named Hugette Nicole Young continued to show up to the property — despite a restraining order being in place. Young was charged with one count of stalking, four counts of violating a protective order, and one count of trespassing. She remains behind bars but Clarkson moved into an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRAL

Pope planning India, Mongolia trips after Lisbon, Marseille

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis said Sunday he is planning to visit India next year and is studying a possible trip to Mongolia later in 2023 in what would be a first for a pope. Francis outlined his upcoming travel schedule during his flight back to Rome...
WRAL

Disney won't show 'Simpsons' episode in Hong Kong that mentions 'forced labor'

CNN — An episode of "The Simpsons" that includes a line about "forced labor camps" in mainland China has been pulled from Disney's streaming platform in Hong Kong. A scene in the second episode of its latest season depicts the show's matriarch, Marge Simpson, cycling on an indoor spin bike with an on-screen instructor in front of a virtual background of the Great Wall of China.
WRAL

Diesel prices fall in Europe despite ban on Russian fuel

CNN — Europe's ban on Russia's diesel arrived painlessly on Sunday. Although the EU cut off its biggest supplier, diesel futures prices in the bloc fell 1.6% on Monday, amounting to a 20% loss over the past two weeks as demand in the region has waned, and efforts by countries to stockpile ahead of the ban have started to pay off.
WRAL

National Enquirer has finally been sold after seeking a buyer for years

CNN — National Enquirer, the 97-year-old controversial tabloid behind several bombshell celebrity and political scandals, sold itself to a brand acquisition company. American Media Inc. has offloaded the publication to VVIP Ventures, a joint venture between Vinco Ventures, Inc and a360 Media, for an undisclosed price, the companies announced Monday. National Examiner and Globe, as well as the UK edition of Enquirer, are also part of the sale.
WRAL

Cosmic seaplanes and self-growing bricks could help us explore other worlds

CNN — In the golden age of space exploration we live in, cosmic revelations seem to occur more frequently than ever before. This week, astronomers discovered a rarity: two stars that could one day collide and produce showers of gold. The possibility of finding celestial wonders such as this...
WRAL

How to see February's full snow moon

CNN — Look in the night sky this weekend for February's full moon, where it can be glimpsed around the world. It will reach peak illumination around 1:29 p.m. ET Sunday, but the moon will appear full from early Saturday morning through early Tuesday morning, according to NASA. The...
WRAL

Systems Error: Why CNN will be reporting about gender inequalities online

CNN — Provided you are able to get online or have a mobile phone, the internet, social media platforms, digitized payment and telecommunication systems, have given us incredible access to information; facilitated communication and connection with people around the world; enabled us to start or join communities or businesses, or support movements for change almost anywhere in the world and much more. Automation and machine-learning algorithms are leading to untold efficiencies and greater personalization.
WRAL

Neanderthals had a taste for a seafood delicacy that's still popular today

CNN — Neanderthals living 90,000 years ago in a seafront cave, in what's now Portugal, regularly caught crabs, roasted them on coals and ate the cooked flesh, according to a new study. The finding is significant because it builds upon evidence that overturns the long-standing notion that a taste...

Comments / 0

Community Policy