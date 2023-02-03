ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Italian anarchist’s hunger strike rekindles debate over harsh prison regime

By Angela Giuffrida in Rome
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2zxV_0kazKihk00
A banner is displayed in Rome in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito.

An Italian anarchist on hunger strike over a harsh prison regime usually reserved for mafia bosses has said he “just wants to live”, as his supporters reportedly threatened a serious attack in connection to his case.

Alfredo Cospito has lost about 45kg (7st) since beginning his hunger strike in October, and this week he was transferred from a maximum security prison in Sardinia to Milan’s Opera prison owing to his deteriorating health.

His case has rekindled a fierce debate in Italy over a prison regime known as 41-bis, which involves solitary confinement in tiny cells for inmates considered to be a risk even from inside jail.

It has also provoked a wave of attacks and protests by anarchist groups. Digos, Italy’s anti-terrorism police squad, is investigating after an anonymous call was made on Thursday to the reception of a local newspaper, Il Resto del Carlino, threatening “a serious attack” in Bologna.

Cospito, 55, is serving time for shooting the boss of an energy company in the leg in 2012, and in connection to a 2006 bomb attack on a police academy in Fossano, a town in Piedmont, which caused no injuries, as well as other non-fatal attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6ihL_0kazKihk00
The scene of an anarchist attack in Rome linked to Cospito’s case. Photograph: Cecilia Fabiano/Rex/Shutterstock

He was moved into 41-bis, also known as “hard prison”, last May after allegedly sending messages to fellow anarchists urging them to launch attacks.

Cospito is thought to be the only anarchist imprisoned under the regime, which allows prisoners one monthly visit from family members and a telephone call. He has appealed to Italy’s supreme court against his imprisonment in the regime, and a hearing is due to take place on 7 March. However, there are concerns that he could die before the hearing.

Cospito is continuing his hunger strike in a quest to improve conditions in 41-bis, according to Michele Usuelli, a doctor and regional councillor in Lombardy with the small leftwing party +Europa, who visited him in the clinic of the Opera prison. Prisoners in the regime are banned from reading and have access only to three national radio stations. Cospito was prevented from keeping a photo of his late parents in his cell.

“He was very skinny but also reactive and could easily stand up in front of me for 30 minutes from behind a barrier,” Usuelli said. “He told me ‘I want to live’ but at the same time he wants to win the fight and is not afraid to die. He agrees that the regime is good for the security of the country and that people there shouldn’t communicate with the outside world … but he wants more humane treatment.”

Usuelli said he had urged Cospito to condemn the violence by his fellow anarchists and to stop his hunger strike until the violence ends. In recent days, Cospito’s supporters have torched cars belonging to officials, and acts of vandalism are rising across Italy, prompting the Italian government to increase security, including at its foreign consulates.

“I told him that if he resumes eating and condemns the violent acts, that would give power to his position,” Usuelli said. “He said he is not necessarily happy about the things that are happening but that as an anarchist he can’t tell others what they should do. He said he would think about it but that as of now he doesn’t feel like it.”

The rightwing government of the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is refusing to show Cospito any sympathy, saying it would not give in to anyone who threatens the state. The justice minister, Carlo Nordio, said 41-bis “would not be touched”, adding that the series of attacks proved that the regime was required.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ghost of Benedict Threatens Scandalous End to Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY—The body of Pope Benedict XVI had barely been lowered into its tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica when wild speculation started swirling. Now that Benedict, who retired in 2013, was gone, would that pave the way for Francis to be the second pope in modern history to become a papal pensioner? But the whispers weren’t about Francis making the choice. They were about how to push him off the throne.At the center of the alleged conspiracy to oust the sitting pope is Archbishop Georg Gänswein—once known as Gorgeous George, or George Clooney of the Catholic Church,...
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
TheDailyBeast

Before He Died Cardinal Pell Penned Damning Anonymous Memo on Pope Francis

A harsh memo criticizing the papacy of Pope Francis as a “disaster” and “catastrophe” that circulated on the Catholic blog Settimo Cielo last spring was written by disgraced Cardinal George Pell, who died this week after a routine hip replacement surgery. The blogger Sandro Magister, who runs the popular blog, said Wednesday that the damning memo, which sounded the alarm on Francis’ “confusing” reign and got tongues wagging in Rome, was written by Pell, who fancied himself as an ally of the current pope. The memo warned that future popes not take the road Francis has chosen to lead the Catholic Church, which he described as a “toxic nightmare.” Francis is slated to take part in Pell’s funeral in St. Peter’s basilica this weekend. Francis openly supported Pell’s innocence when he was tried, convicted and acquitted of historic sex abuse against choirboys in Australia.Read it at Associated Press
The Independent

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Blame the Egyptians for This Ancient Greek Kink

In July 1838, as he considered the prospect of marriage, Charles Darwin, took a sheet of paper and made a list of pros and cons. Pros included the possibility of children, companionship (marriage was “better than a dog”), and having someone to take care of the house. The drawbacks involved the “terrible loss of time,” potential quarrels, and financial burdens of a wife. Among the advantages of bachelordom, he wrote was “not [being] forced to visit relatives.” This problem, however, was easily dealt with. After some flirtations, he settled upon Miss Emma Wedgewood, the daughter of his favorite uncle and,...
The Guardian

The Guardian

566K+
Followers
131K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy