DENVER, Colo. – The University of Utah Lacrosse program took on the No. 17 Denver Pioneers to open the season today, but struggled to get going offensively in the second half, falling 12-4. Utah would make it a one-point game with under five minutes to play in the second quarter, but would hit a scoring drought in the second half that led to Denver going on a six-goal run for the win. The Utes finished the game with 34 shots, including 14 on goal with 18 ground balls and three caused turnovers.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO