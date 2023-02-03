ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's Basketball Takes Care of Business Against Cal

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team found themselves back in the win column on Sunday inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center behind a balanced attack to serve California the 61-46 loss. The visiting team got off to a hot start early on, jumping out to a...
No. 7 Utah Utes down Oregon Ducks 100-92

EUGENE, Ore. – The No. 7 Utah Utes took down the Oregon Ducks 100-92 in an offensive scoring battle. Utah advanced to 20-2 overall on the season and 10-2 in Pac-12 play. This ties the best record through 22 games in school history. Oregon is now 14-9 on the season and 5-7 in the Pac-12.
No. 7 Utes Set to Battle the Ducks

The No. 7/7 Utah Utes (19-2, 9-2 Pac-12) stay on the road to take on #RV/RV Oregon on Sunday (3 p.m. MT). The Utes enter the weekend in second place in the Pac-12 and are coming off a 75-73 overtime victory over Oregon State. THE MATCHUP. Sunday, Feb. 5 |...
Utah Lacrosse Falls In Season Opener At #17 Denver, 12-4

DENVER, Colo. – The University of Utah Lacrosse program took on the No. 17 Denver Pioneers to open the season today, but struggled to get going offensively in the second half, falling 12-4. Utah would make it a one-point game with under five minutes to play in the second quarter, but would hit a scoring drought in the second half that led to Denver going on a six-goal run for the win. The Utes finished the game with 34 shots, including 14 on goal with 18 ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Utah Sweeps Doubleheader with Cincinnati and Montana

The University of Utah Women's tennis team hosted a doubleheader Saturday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Montana Grizzlies. Utah won both of their matches 4-0. "It was a pretty solid effort from the team," said head coach Ric Mortera. "I was really happy to see their response to...
Hendry Wins 10K Freestyle to Close Nordic Half of CU Invite

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. – Utah's Samuel Hendry picked up his fifth collegiate win and first since the 2021 season, while Walker Hall joined him on the podium in third place, as the Utah Ski Team wrapped the Nordic portion of the Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational on Saturday at Howelsen Hill.
