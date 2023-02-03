Read full article on original website
Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 6, 2023
First hour: Local housing — where to build new and where to preserve what we already have. We continue our series of conversations about proposals to address housing supply and affordability in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul first announced her New York Housing Compact during her State of the State address. The plan would include the construction of 800,000 new homes over the next ten years and require communities to meet new home construction targets. The proposal also includes incentives to build and rehabilitate housing, as well as support for renters and homeowners. Over the last several weeks, we’ve heard from affordable housing experts, housing justice advocates, and residents about their assessments of the compact and their own proposals. This hour, we talk to a local developer and representatives from the Housing Council at PathStone about their ideas for how to mitigate the housing crisis. Our guests:
WXXI Business Report: nonprofits get together to offer better vision care in the city
Two local organizations, Goodwill Vision Enterprises and UR Medicine’s Flaum Eye Institute, collaborate to expand vision services in downtown Rochester. A Paychex executive takes a look at how small businesses are faring in terms of future plans for staffing. And Diamond Packaging gets a half-million dollar state grant for...
Polar Plunge brings hundreds into the chilly waters of Lake Ontario for Special Olympics
Close to 1,500 people, many dressed in a variety of wild costumes, braved the cold waters of Lake Ontario at Ontario Beach Park on Sunday for the annual Polar Plunge sponsored by Special Olympics. It’s a fundraiser for that organization, and even though participants were lucky they weren’t facing the...
Three with Eastman School of Music ties win Grammys
This year’s Grammy winners with Eastman School of Music connections came down to the usual suspects: Renée Fleming, Kevin Puts and Bob Ludwig. Sunday’s ceremony was notable for Beyoncé breaking the record for most Grammy wins with her 32nd statue. She won four awards Sunday, including for “Renaissance” in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.
Al Sharpton to lead a memorial service in Rochester for Franklin Florence
Well-known civil rights activist, Rev. Al Sharpton, will be officiating at a memorial service for Minister Franklin Florence in Rochester on Friday, Feb. 10. Florence, a major figure in Rochester’s civil rights history, died on Feb. 1 at the age of 89. His granddaughter, Clianda Florence-Yarde, said that Sharpton...
What makes a song a hit?
What makes a song a hit? How does the political climate change music during different points in history? And what does the changing music industry mean for artists and audiences?. We explore these questions with our guests, who weigh in on the forces that shape music in popular culture. We...
