Sporting News
Tottenham vs. Man City final score, highlights and analysis as record-breaker Kane sinks Guardiola's men again
Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer as he gave his team a hard-earned 1-0 win over Manchester City. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg capitalised upon a dreadful error from Rodri to tee up Kane for his 267th goal in Tottenham colours, moving him one clear of the great Jimmy Greaves on the all-time list. It was also Kane's 200th Premier League goal and did neighbours Arsenal a favour in the race for this season's title.
Sporting News
What channel is Tottenham vs Man City? How to watch Premier League on TV
Man City will resume their battle to drag Arsenal back in the Premier League title race this weekend as Pep Guardiola's side head to Tottenham. City have already beaten Spurs since the start of 2023, with an impressive 4-2 fightback win over Antonio Conte's charges at the Etihad Stadium last month, and they will be looking to carry that positivity into this contest.
Sporting News
Why did Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch? Premier League club fires American manager amidst poor form
American coach Jesse Marsch is out as manager of Leeds United after less than a year in charge. The 49-year-old took over at the Premier League club after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa in late February, 2022. At the time, Marsch was considered an apt replacement due to his European success at RB Salzburg and his deployment of a high-press tactical approach that fit with Bielsa's style, lending to a seamless transition from one coach to the other.
Sporting News
How many times have Real Madrid won FIFA Club World Cup? History of Los Blancos in intercontinental competition
Real Madrid's impressive 2021/22 campaign ended with Carlo Ancelotti winning an incredible La Liga and Champions League double on his return to Spain. Ancelotti showed his evergreen sharpness to get the better of Xavi, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp to get his hands on two major honours. Their...
Sporting News
Christian Atsu in Turkey earthquake: Latest news on former Newcastle United player
Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu remains missing after being caught up in the devastating earthquake that rocked the Turkey and Syrian border region on Monday. There have been conflicting reports about the 31-year-old's status after the earthquake struck Antakya - the city which Atsu's Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor is based in south-eastern Turkey.
Sporting News
England vs. Scotland result highlights & analysis from 2023 Six Nations match as Scotland win thriller at the death
Scotland won one of the best Six Nations matches in recent history to defeat England 29-23 at Twickenham, with Duhan van der Merwe's late score completing a second-half turnaround which sees the Scots open their 2023 Six Nations account in scarcely believable fashion. The first half was, to put it...
Sporting News
Who is Jermaine Franklin? Record, stats & bio for Anthony Joshua opponent in 2023 boxing fight
In November 2022, American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin performed very well in a majority decision loss to Dillian Whyte. Well, his prize for that impressive showing is a huge opportunity against former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua. The bout, plus undercard action, will be broadcast live by DAZN from the O2...
Sporting News
Who will replace Josh Hazlewood? Potential fast-bowling options for first Test between India and Australia
Josh Hazlewood has again succumbed to injury, with the experienced quick ruled out of the first Test between Australia and India. The 32-year-old has had an interrupted 18 months, struggling to remain fit and missing a large chunk of Australia's series against England, West Indies and South Africa. Hazlewood will...
Sporting News
Seattle Sounders path to FIFA Club World Cup final: MLS club must go through Real Madrid in 2023
The Seattle Sounders are the first MLS side to ever take part in the FIFA Club World Cup, a global club competition of continental title winners meeting to compete and crown a worldwide club champion. This year's host is Morocco, so the Sounders will fly across the world to take part.
Sporting News
UFC 284 date, start time, odds, PPV price & card for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
In front of family and friends, Alexander Volkanovski is looking to prove his “The Great” nickname is more than just that. Already the UFC featherweight champion, Volkanovski wants more gold. He challenges Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 284 on February 11 in Perth, Australia.
