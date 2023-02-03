ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tottenham vs. Man City final score, highlights and analysis as record-breaker Kane sinks Guardiola's men again

Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer as he gave his team a hard-earned 1-0 win over Manchester City. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg capitalised upon a dreadful error from Rodri to tee up Kane for his 267th goal in Tottenham colours, moving him one clear of the great Jimmy Greaves on the all-time list. It was also Kane's 200th Premier League goal and did neighbours Arsenal a favour in the race for this season's title.
What channel is Tottenham vs Man City? How to watch Premier League on TV

Man City will resume their battle to drag Arsenal back in the Premier League title race this weekend as Pep Guardiola's side head to Tottenham. City have already beaten Spurs since the start of 2023, with an impressive 4-2 fightback win over Antonio Conte's charges at the Etihad Stadium last month, and they will be looking to carry that positivity into this contest.
Why did Leeds United sack Jesse Marsch? Premier League club fires American manager amidst poor form

American coach Jesse Marsch is out as manager of Leeds United after less than a year in charge. The 49-year-old took over at the Premier League club after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa in late February, 2022. At the time, Marsch was considered an apt replacement due to his European success at RB Salzburg and his deployment of a high-press tactical approach that fit with Bielsa's style, lending to a seamless transition from one coach to the other.
Christian Atsu in Turkey earthquake: Latest news on former Newcastle United player

Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu remains missing after being caught up in the devastating earthquake that rocked the Turkey and Syrian border region on Monday. There have been conflicting reports about the 31-year-old's status after the earthquake struck Antakya - the city which Atsu's Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor is based in south-eastern Turkey.

