Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
A failed attempt at serving an arrest warrant in connection to the Lakeland mass shooting that left 10 injured last week turned into "mayhem" and "pandemonium," according to authorities.
“He Chose For Us To Shoot Him” Lakeland Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting of a suspect from the mass shooting in Lakeland last week. According to the Polk Sheriff’s Department, Lakeland Police,
Duo arrested after forging over $170,000 worth of checks
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people were arrested in Lee County after it was discovered that they forged over $170,000 in fraudulent checks. Eric Speed Jr., 28, who makes counterfeit checks, discovered that his acquaintance, 24-year-old Ariel Battles, was a teller at Suncoast Credit Union in Fort Myers. Speed...
Human remains found in Okeechobee County where missing Lyft driver was last reported
(OKEECHOBEE, FL) – Human remains were discovered in Okeechobee County on Saturday near where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin was last reported before he disappeared. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found around 10 a.m. off Northeast 40th Terrace and State Road 70 in a wooded area near the Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center in the northeast section of the city. Officials say information gathered by investigators led them to the location.
Teen fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair, Police looking for subjects
The City Marshal, Quinn L. Jones share a statement on Sunday after a 17-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Arcadia. According to the statement, units arrived immediately and began to render aid to the victim, who had been shot in the chest area. The statement also mentioned...
Autopsy Conducted On Remains Found Near Where Lyft Driver Went Missing
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen says there was extreme decomposition of the remains discovered off State Road 70.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in 'unrelated' Highlands County shootings
LAKE PLACID, Fla. - The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of shootings that claimed the life of one man and critically injured another man. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the BP station at the intersection of US 27 and SR 70 around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.
10-year-old arrested on felony charges
The North Port Police Department was notified this weekend about a 4th grader at Toledo Blade Elementary who was recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school.
1 dead after carjacking at Tampa gas station; suspect wanted
Police said the suspect shot the passenger, then attacked the driver with a weapon before driving off in the victim's vehicle.
The DeSoto County Sheriff responds to a threat to the high school
Today the DeSoto High School received a social media post with a possible threat to the school. The Sheriff's office was notified and is conducting an investigation.
Driver takes off after slamming car into condo building in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver who slammed into a condo building Monday morning in Fort Myers. The crash happened at the Town & River Condominiums on Cypress Lake Drive and McGregor Boulevard just before 2 a.m. The unknown driver was driving west on Cypress...
Suspect dead, trooper injured in Pasco County shooting, FHP says
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting with an investigation into a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
Trio wanted for stealing over $600 of kids merchandise from Estero shop
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Three women wanted after they were caught on camera stealing merchandise from a Carters on Corkscrew rd. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking help to identify the trio. They entered the store, split up and began placing merchandise into bags. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers,...
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
Wauchula homicide suspect arrested in North Carolina
A homicide suspect from Wauchula, Florida was arrested in North Carolina, driving the car of a missing Lyft driver.
10-year-old arrested after recruiting students for mass violence threat made against North Port school
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 4th grader was arrested for making a mass violence threat at Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department (NPPD), officers were notified about the threat over the weekend. NPPD said the 10-year-old had been recruiting students to...
One person shot at County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office
One person shot at the DeSoto County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office - authorities asking for your help
Search for missing Lyft driver intensifies in Okeechobee County after vehicle found states away
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Detectives in the city of Okeechobee are helping in the search for themissing Lyft driver, 74-year-old Gary Levin. Detective Sgt. Aurelio Almazan spoke with WPBF 25 News Friday evening and said "We have canvassed the city looking for any surveillance video that we could think of to help us in the investigation."
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
Okeechobee police assisting with search for missing Lyft driver
Okeechobee police are looking for a Lyft driver who was last seen on Monday. The car belonging to Gary Levin, 74, last pinged between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the Okeechobee Police Department.
