Local Carson Company, A Leading Producer Of Uplifting And Encouraging Art And Accessories To Be Featured In 2023 Official GRAMMY® Gift Bag!

As a helping professional, Brittany White, LCSW-C is spreading her wings into the world of authorship. She is expanding on her expertise through the art of storytelling while also continuing to support, guide, and connect with others. Brittany is one of the seven co-authors of the “It Takes A Village” social work book anthology. Set to release in March 2023 for National Social Work Month, this author opportunity helps professionals like Brittany as they share about their trials, accomplishments, and suggestions for growth.

14 HOURS AGO