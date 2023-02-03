Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 4th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday featured plenty of prep sports action across basketball, hockey, and wrestling. In boys’ basketball, Chippewa Falls faced off with Eau Claire North. In girls’ prep action, Neillsville faced off with McDonell and Eau Claire North hosted Holmen. In boys’ hockey, Eau Claire North hosted Wausau West. Also, in girls’ wrestling, Eau Claire North took part in the Pine Island Tournament.
WEAU-TV 13
Geoffrey Keezer gets first Grammy win
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire native Geoffrey Keezer gets his first Grammy win. The jazz pianist won ‘Best Instrumental Composition’ for the song ‘Refuge’ on his album ‘Playdate.’. Keezer is an Eau Claire Memorial graduate and has been nominated for a Grammy four...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin supper clubs are making a comeback, according to documentary maker
From Sullivan’s in Trempealeau to the Black Angus in Prairie du Chien, and The Freight House and Digger’s in La Crosse, supper clubs are an old-fashioned Wisconsin tradition. Places where you can drink a brandy “old-fashioned,” or go on a weekend for a fish fry or prime rib....
WEAU-TV 13
Oktoberfest USA in La Crosse announces 2023 Button Design Contest
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Oktoberfest USA in La Crosse is announcing their 2023 Button Design Contest is open through Feb. 28, 2023. In a media release, Oktoberfest USA includes these requirements:. Entrants must include their name and contact information (phone number and/or email address) with their design. Design is...
WEAU-TV 13
High school student becomes Eagle Scout
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One Chippewa Valley teen is now an Eagle Scout. Jaden Uttecht, a senior at Chippewa Falls High School, was officially recognized with the rank of Eagle Scout in a ceremony today. Eagle Scout is the highest honor a member can earn from the Boy Scouts...
news8000.com
Riverfest announces headliners for 40th year of festival
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Riverfest organizers got together at Pearl Street Brewery on Friday to announce the three main musical acts coming to Riverside Park this summer. This is the 40th year of the downtown festival.
news8000.com
Holmen, La Crosse fire crews respond to fire at trailer home
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is safe but a cat is missing after a fire in a trailer home in Holmen Friday morning. The call came in just before 8 a.m. for a fire on Manchester Lane.
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie School Board Candidates take part in forum
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Candidates vying to serve on the Menomonie School Board took part in a forum Monday at the Dunn County Judicial Center. It was put on by the League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley and the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce. The candidates are...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Sentenced for Shooting in Wood County
A Marshfield man was sentenced for a shooting in Wood County Court. On May 30th of last year, the Wood County Sheriff's Department investigated a shooting which took place in the Town of Richfield, Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff's Department and Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team were able to take Jason R. Schultz into custody in connection with the shooting.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire floral shops prepare for Valentine’s Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The busiest day of the year for some floral shops, Valentine’s Day, is nearing and preparations for the holiday are already underway. “Flowers started coming in this weekend, so we’re just processing them as they come in,” Jenny Hay, owner of Eau Claire Floral, said.
WEAU-TV 13
Art Crawl makes its annual return to Banbury Place
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual Banbury Art Crawl brought together artists and art lovers to Eau Claire this weekend. The art crawl celebrates artists and small businesses from across the Chippewa Valley. Those vendors filled the converted factory with paintings, ceramics, and jewelry. Whitney Stuart, owner of Half...
drydenwire.com
DNR Concludes Investigation Into 2019 Fatal Boat Crash On Mississippi River
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with partner agencies, today announced the investigation into a 2019 fatal boat crash has come to a conclusion with a conviction. The DNR and partner agencies worked together on the investigation and reconstruction of the crash using their extensive...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley food pantries gear up in response to the end of extra COVID-19 food benefits
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the state of Wisconsin has decided to end the extra COVID-19 food share benefits. Now, local food pantries are gearing up to meet the increasing demand. Suzanne Becker, the Executive Director at Feed My People Food Bank says...
WEAU-TV 13
Public’s cooperation requested regarding load limit over bridge in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Highway Department is requesting the public’s cooperation in keeping all loads of 30 tons or larger off a bridge in Chippewa County. According to a social post via the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, this is effective immediately. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man sentenced after shooting in neighborhood
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first degree recklessly endangering safety, burglary, and theft is sentenced. Court records show 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced by the court for three separate cases. For the first case: Count one: five years initial confinement...
WEAU-TV 13
Tomah man sentenced for distributing over 500 grams of meth
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea announced Friday that Victor Pennington was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Pennington, 27, of Tomah, was prohibited from legally...
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
radioplusinfo.com
2-4-23 vernon county deer herd depopulated
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm in September 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin elementary school evacuated after bomb threat found in bathroom, POI questioned
CADOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement responded to an elementary school in Wisconsin after a bomb threat was found written on a wall of the girls’ bathroom, leading to an evacuation and a search. The Cadott Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the threat itself was...
