R&B singer Lyfe Jennings says he was robbed in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — R&B singer and songwriter Lyfe Jennings was robbed in Oakland over the weekend, according to a post he made on his Instagram account. Jennings, a platinum-selling artist who has collaborated with acts like Ludacris, Three 6 Mafia and Young Buck, was in town over the weekend playing a series of shows […]
7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA
CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
Why many Bay Area movie theaters' best seats will soon cost extra
Want seats front and center at the movies in the Bay Area or elsewhere? Be prepared to pay extra. AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S. and world, on Monday announced it’s implementing a new ticket pricing policy that charges customers differently based on their seat's location. The initiative mirrors price policies that have become commonplace for sports, concerts, live theater events, airlines and more. The Bay Area...
Kinfolx helping revive downtown Oakland with gathering space for Black inclusion
OAKLAND -- With neighborhoods gentrifying in the Bay Area, there's one business in Oakland doing what it can to celebrate the heartbeat of connections for Black and Brown people. Kinfolx is a coffee and wine shop on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland. The owners call it a gathering space. "That's what we wanted to create," said Creighton Davis, one of the co-creators of Kinfolx. "A space that was a blank canvas. When you see these empty, open spaces they naturally mean there's a void there. When you think of a void most people think oh there's nothing to fill...
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
A New Mexican Restaurant, Taqueria Los Altos, Is Debuting in Oakland
The eatery will open at 6638 Bancroft Avenue, near Egg Roll Kitchen, Mi Zacatecas Mexican Food, and Tasty Szechuan.
blavity.com
Charlie Walker, San Francisco’s Black Contractors' Hero, Honored By Biopic Star Mike Colter In Light Of His Death
Charlie Walker, who was the subject of a recent film starring Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter, has died at 89 years old. In the 1960s, Walker led protests to open public construction jobs to Black contractors who were being excluded and deliberately discriminated and passed over for white truckers and white-dominated unions.
Little Original Joe’s slated to open second San Francisco location
The second Little Original Joe's is expected to open in the summer.
KTVU FOX 2
Body found in Oakland manhole
Oakland police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was declared...
KQED
The Bay Area Was Hip-Hop Before There Was Hip-Hop
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. “People in the house, this is just for you/ A little rap to make you boogaloo”. —The Sugarhill Gang, 1979. Grandmaster Caz,...
KQED
A Trip With Davey D Back to 1984, When Hip-Hop Was Still Undefined
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. Dave “Davey D” Cook is a cornerstone of hip-hop culture. He currently co-hosts KPFA’s Hard Knock Radio and serves as...
sfstandard.com
Try the SF Gumbo Pop-Up Critics Are Raving About—and These Other Local Black-Owned Restaurants
Bon Appetit recently named Gumbo Social one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and if you’ve ever tried their roux, you know why. Dontaye Ball—known to friends and admirers as Mr. Gumbo—has been popping up during the pandemic at farmers’ markets throughout San Francisco, and come March, he’ll find a soft place to land in the Bayview. Until then, you can find his gumbo and po’boys at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market on Sundays.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
Drop Your Pants And Raise Money For Charity At Cupid’s Undie Run
Cupid’s Undie Run is coming back to San Francisco! Start the day with drinking and dancing, jog about a mile in your undies, and then finish the day with a wild dance party. Join the fun and help raise money to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF), a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue. Read on for more details about SF’s version of this beloved national event. SF’s run is hosted by Woodbury, a lively sports bar right near Oracle Park in SoMa. The party will go from 12-4pm on February 18th, with the run...
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
Take a stroll around Point Pinole during Black History Month
Celebrate Black History Month with a stroll around Richmond’s beautiful coastline at Point Pinole Regional Shoreline Park Sat., Feb. 11. The event is free and open to everyone. Participants can meet up at the park’s Giant Road Staging Area at 11 a.m. for the stroll. During the event, you’ll...
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
sfstandard.com
A Second Little Original Joe’s Outpost Plans To Open This Summer
The second spinoff of treasured Italian American institution Original Joe’s will be flipping house-made pizza dough in the Marina by July. Dubbed Little Original Joes, the concept—which has been described as “part takeout restaurant, part marketplace and part rotisserie”—will serve much of the familiar comfort food Original Joe’s regulars have come to love alongside ready-to-eat takeaway items, frozen pasta and fresh sauces.
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
