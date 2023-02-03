Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
What to Do If Your Partner Doesn't Want to Attend Marriage Counseling
If your spouse won’t go to marriage counseling, there are some things you can do. Whether you convince them of the positives of counseling or find another option, you can find happiness. As you begin to experience stressors in your relationship, it can take a toll and contribute to...
Beware these 5 financial red flags in a romantic partner
Thinking of moving your romantic relationship to the next stage this Valentine's Day? It may be wise to consider one aspect of your partner that can make or break a couple: a person's money habits.Here are five financial red flags to beware of in a partner.Unwillingness to discuss moneyA common assumption is that talking about money is unromantic, according to Dasha Tcherniakovskaia, a Massachusetts-based couples therapist specializing in financial matters. "An inability or unwillingness to talk about money in general for various reasons should be a red flag," she said. "The limiting belief is that it's not classy, it's shameful, and...
msn.com
‘As he reminds me, it’s not his house’: My boyfriend lives in my house with my 2 kids, but refuses to pay rent or contribute to food and utility bills. What’s my next move?
My boyfriend and I come from completely different backgrounds. I am in my mid-30s and he is 40. We both own our own homes, and had a life built prior to meeting. We have now been together for five years and we have lived only at my house for the last 2.5 years.
Woman reacts to employer who says she must pay $47,000 if she wants to quit her job
A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed her reaction to a strict clause in her labor contract. The video by Madi McKenzie (@madi__mckenzie) highlights a new corporate trend hires face. Since the Great Resignation, firms have used bonuses, relocation packages, and training to attract workers.
Ex-stepdaughter who told stepdad he wasn't her father after divorce, asked for money, he reminded her he's not her dad
Evidently, one young woman who pretty much told her stepfather to get lost, after his divorce from her mother four years prior, resurfaced to ask him for money. He made a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Even when interest rates are high, you could still lose out financially.
Opinion: It Isn't Really Love If You Haven't Had These Experiences - Not Yet, Anyway
Love is a beautiful thing. It can bring two people closer together, it can make you feel complete and whole, and it's an amazing experience that everyone deserves to have in their life.
Woman Searches House for Marriage Certificate and You Won’t Believe What She Found Instead
Talk about a panic attack
Woman on boyfriend: "He wants me to pay for vacation because he agreed to go with my kids"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on a vacation with your family can be lots of fun and a chance to relax after working hard to be able to afford the trip. But what should you do when your partner feels all his costs should be covered because he's doing you a favor by traveling with your kids, who are not his?
msn.com
I’m 70, retired and my husband and I have Social Security, two 401(k)s and an annuity so we ‘live comfortably.’ So do I even need my financial adviser anymore?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
Woman doesn't want to buy a nice wedding gift for her friend who suddenly wanted to get married
When you are invited to a wedding, you are usually expected to get the couple a gift that they have on their registry. However, if you don't have a lot of money or just had the wedding come up suddenly, you may not want to have to get a gift.
Woman refuses to serve as a surrogate mom for her best friend and his partner: 'You wouldn't really have to do anything'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I am child-free by choice. There is nothing about carrying and raising a child that appeals to me. So when my best friend and his partner approached me to ask whether I would serve as a surrogate for their baby, the answer was clear.
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Woman Refuses to Have Her Future “Conservative” Mother-In-Law Tell Her How Much Makeup to Wear for Her Wedding
A soon-to-be bride is engaged to someone from a conservative-minded family. As she begins her wedding preparations, the mother of the groom continually interferes with seemingly every decision, particularly when it comes to selecting makeup and apparel for the big day. Recently, the bride-to-be took to Reddit to explain the situation.
DoorDash Driver Shares How Much She Actually Made for an Hour of Work
There's been a lot of controversy surrounding DoorDash on social media, which is understandable given the sheer number of drivers employed by the application. There are approximately 1 million folks who fire up their smartphones and see if there are any folks nearby ordering food from their favorite restaurants. Article...
I’m a money coach and here’s an easy way to save tonnes of cash with zero effort – it’s about not being a people pleaser
A MONEY-SAVING whizz has revealed a simple but often overlooked tip that will save you tonnes of cash with zero effort involved. Chloé Daniels, a money coach known on TikTok as @clobaremoneycoach revealed that the quick and easy way to save lots of money is about not being a people pleaser.
Opinion: Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
My friend gave me his apartment key to control me: He always needed me to rescue him when I was out with my boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend gave me the key to his apartment, I was elated. He made me feel special by giving me free rein to access his home whenever I wanted.
A laid-off Meta worker says she's struggling after not getting the 16 weeks of severance her fellow employees received: 'I'm going through my kids' closet and selling their old clothes'
Meta offered laid off employees a baseline four months of severance pay, except for workers cut from a year long diversity program.
Daughter on mom: "She's not talking to me after I said she won't be a grandmother; she changed the house key"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Counting on your parents as you grow up is essential for a child, and knowing they will always be there for you is a great relief when life gets uncertain.
Comments / 0