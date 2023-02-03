ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Oregon congresswomen top partisan target list for 2024

A freshman Republican from Oregon is one of the 20 members of Congress most vulnerable to defeat in 2024, according to a top national election forecast. A freshman Democrat from the state is also facing a tough fight to hold on more than one term in office, the report says.
Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations

Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
