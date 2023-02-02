Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Trade to Falcons? 'Great Story, But ...'
The Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams without solidified plans at quarterback for next season ... and all options are being explored. Arguably the quarterback with the most potential in the cloud of uncertainty is Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson. The Falcons have the cap space to acquire a...
Sean Payton already making big changes with Russell Wilson
New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to the team facility with him in 2022.
Steelers' Icon Troy Polamalu Was Intentionally Targeted By Green Bay Packers In Super Bowl 45
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not played in a Super Bowl since they lost Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers 31-25. The game featured the Steelers falling way behind 21-3 after playing just about as bad as they could play with a little over two minutes left in the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
Steelers Land Next Great Relentless Defender In Latest 2023 CBS Mock Draft
As we all know, it's mock draft season and our Pittsburgh Steelers are picking at 17 and 32. Every news source is putting out articles with the three W's; who, when and why. This gives the team a lot of flexibility and leaves a lot of talent on the table. There are a plethora of needs that the team faces this off-season and every single mock draft that I have looked at has shown the Steelers addressing their needs in different ways. When teams find themselves in that position, there is only one answer... take the best player available.
Kawakami: Relationship between 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo has "gone a bit south"
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made one thing clear in an otherwise confusing quarterback situation. The team's former starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, is unlikely to return in 2023. When asked if he could envision a situation where Garoppolo would be back with the 49ers next season, head coach Kyle...
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers,...
Chicago Bears should look to sign both of the top defensive tackles in free agency
Javon Hargrave and Daron Payne represent the top two defensive tackles in free agency, and the Chicago Bears should look to sign both of them. The Chicago Bears can rebuild their defense in one off-season and can do it for a rather cheap cost. The franchise tag money for a defensive tackle is $18.9-million. If the Bears want to they can sign both Javon Hargrave and Daron Payne for the cost of one defensive tackle and Roquan Smith. A Roqan Smith extension was in the price range of one defensive tackle and with Smith no longer a part of the equation and the Chicago Bears in need of defensive line help adding the top two free agents is within the range of what the Bears can afford while not ignoring other positions of importance.
Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Trade Up in Round 1?
With the Super Bowl only a week away, the draft season will soon be in full swing. In USAToday's Draft Wire’s two-round mock draft, they had the Washington Commanders add to their secondary and boost the trenches. Washington currently has the 16th pick in the draft, but Draft Wire...
Report reveals likelihood Jeff Saturday is named Colts head coach
An online petition attempting to keep Saturday from becoming the team's next head coach was launched in late January and has over 4,100 signatures as of Monday afternoon. In a shocking movie, the Colts chose Saturday to replace Frank Reich in early November, despite having no previous college or NFL coaching experience.
Insider provides Lamar Jackson contract update
The Ravens' No. 1 priority this offseason is extending QB Lamar Jackson. They're just a few weeks into their offseason and rumors about his future in Baltimore are swirling. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shed some light on the contract talks, but it's not the news Ravens fans were hoping for.
Reggie Ragland says Kevin Steele was ‘the man who believed in me’ while at Alabama
Some were confused by Nick Saban’s choice of Kevin Steele for Alabama’s defensive coordinator, but a former Crimson Tide linebacker supports the move. Reggie Ragland, a former Unanimous All-American, played for the Crimson Tide from 2012 to 2015. He spent two seasons with Steele, including 2014 having Steele...
Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans
Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires. Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Apparently some Tide fans had their...
Cam Heyward Isn't Holding Back About The NFL's Potential Hip-Drop Tackle Ban
It was another season full of controversial penalties, especially for Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle, Cam Heyward. We all remember the Week 17 unnecessary roughness call on Heyward against the Baltimore Ravens, ultimately putting them in a hole that only quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and running back, Najee Harris, could dig them out of. Heyward, the fearless leader of the black and gold, hasn’t been shy to voice his opinions on penalties in the past, and this time is no different.
Chiefs' Matt Nagy makes bold prediction about Bears' Justin Fields
Current Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy believes that Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields will "without a doubt" eventually play in a Super Bowl. "You all saw it this year, what he can do," Nagy said of Fields, as shared by Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. "He’s going to continue to keep growing. However, you want to say it, whatever part of his game. To do what he did from his rookie year to this past year, it’s only going to get better from here. He’s wired the right way. I got to see him firsthand — how he studies, how he practices, his passion for the game. He hates to lose. He’s always been that way."
This proposed Bills-Texans trade sends Brandin Cooks to Buffalo
The 2023 NFL offseason is about to get underway and only two teams are not fully focused on what moves they will look to make. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are vying for a title, but the rest of the league are already working on how to get to the Super Bowl next season. Among those teams are the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans, who are on opposite ends of the contention spectrum.
Steelers Absolutely Revealing 2023 NFL Draft Plans After Senior Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers had front-row seats to the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and practices over the last week with the team's defensive backs coach, Grady Brown coaching the national team defense and head coach, Mike Tomlin also getting involved on the field. The team is looking to address some key needs over the off-season and team insiders said the Steelers weren't shy in hiding their focus:
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph completely done with Pittsburgh
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this offseason. A third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his career didn't go according to anyone's plan. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph thought he may finally get an opportunity to win the starting job.
