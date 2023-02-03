Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Sugar-Salem completes 14-point comeback, will return to states to defend its 3A title
SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - Down 15-1 to start the 3A District 6 championship game, the defending state champion Sugar-Salem Diggers chipped away at the deficit to pull off a comeback victory 48-46 against the Teton Timberwolves to win the district. Teton came out on fire off the tip, scoring...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Hillcrest tops Blackfoot in key 4A District 6 game
If there was any concern how the Hillcrest boys basketball team would handle its first loss of the season, the Knights have put those concerns to rest. Hillcrest rolled up its fifth straight win Friday since falling to Madison back on Jan. 19, downing a good Blackfoot team 80-68.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
eastidahonews.com
Part of an eastern Idaho highway is closed due to drifting snow
ASHTON — A state highway remains closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. According to 511, there is a closure on State Highway 32 from mile marker 28 to mile marker 0. All lanes are closed. The notice says that Highway 32 is closed from Ashton to Tetonia due to blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility until further notice.
CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring
POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
eastidahonews.com
Fire at Fort Hall home sends one to hospital
FORT HALL — A person was hospitalized following an early morning house fire in Fort Hall. It happened Saturday morning at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Broncho and Blackhawk Roads, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived....
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Fire in Swan Valley destroys private business
A late night fire in Swan Valley, completely destroys a private business.
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
QSR magazine
Clean Juice Opens in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its Idaho Falls store, the third in the state. Clean Juice Franchise Partners Dr. Glenn, Kathleen Leavitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and several family members started the juices flowing with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a week of grand opening events, including special promotions and discounts. Currently open to the public, the new Clean Juice store is located at 3337 Valencia Drive in the Garnet Gateway mall, adjacent to other Leavitt family businesses, including the Leavitt Women’s Healthcare practice.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Parents Looking for Missing Juvenile in Chubbuck
The family of a missing Chubbuck teenager is asking for the public's help in locating him. According to his mother's facebook, Xzayvier Ty Chacon, better known as Javi, was last seen on February 2nd at 4:00pm. He is 15 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’9 and weighs 150...
2 Idaho Falls individuals sentenced to 20 years trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl
Ernestine Delafuente and Simon Martinez of Idaho Falls were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.
Police: Pregnant woman and children among those injured by drunk driver in hit-and-run crash in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into two vehicles Sunday afternoon on a busy city street and then running from the accident scene, police said. KC Joe Coffey, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, second offense driving under the influence and driving without privileges. ...
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
Pair in Southern Idaho Each Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, ID - A pair of Idaho Falls residents have each been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Ernestine Delafuente to over 25 years (309 months), while Simon Martinez was sentenced to 22 years (264 months).
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street. The homeowner, who was not at the...
