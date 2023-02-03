ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Part of an eastern Idaho highway is closed due to drifting snow

ASHTON — A state highway remains closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. According to 511, there is a closure on State Highway 32 from mile marker 28 to mile marker 0. All lanes are closed. The notice says that Highway 32 is closed from Ashton to Tetonia due to blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility until further notice.
ASHTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring

POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fire at Fort Hall home sends one to hospital

FORT HALL — A person was hospitalized following an early morning house fire in Fort Hall. It happened Saturday morning at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Broncho and Blackhawk Roads, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived....
FORT HALL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
QSR magazine

Clean Juice Opens in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its Idaho Falls store, the third in the state. Clean Juice Franchise Partners Dr. Glenn, Kathleen Leavitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and several family members started the juices flowing with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a week of grand opening events, including special promotions and discounts. Currently open to the public, the new Clean Juice store is located at 3337 Valencia Drive in the Garnet Gateway mall, adjacent to other Leavitt family businesses, including the Leavitt Women’s Healthcare practice.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Parents Looking for Missing Juvenile in Chubbuck

The family of a missing Chubbuck teenager is asking for the public's help in locating him. According to his mother's facebook, Xzayvier Ty Chacon, better known as Javi, was last seen on February 2nd at 4:00pm. He is 15 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’9 and weighs 150...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pregnant woman and children among those injured by drunk driver in hit-and-run crash in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into two vehicles Sunday afternoon on a busy city street and then running from the accident scene, police said. KC Joe Coffey, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, second offense driving under the influence and driving without privileges. ...
POCATELLO, ID

