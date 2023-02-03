ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL’s overhauled, crazy Pro Bowl underway

By Associated Press
HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr scored an event-high 31 points in the precision passing contest of the Pro Bowl skills competitions Thursday night to give the AFC an early 9-3 lead over the NFC.

Carr, in familiar territory with the events being held at Raiders headquarters, said he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from Las Vegas. The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date — three days after the Super Bowl — or Carr’s contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years.

But his performance during the two-day competitions boosted the AFC with each event counting as three points.

The AFC also won the lightning round — a series of competitions that included a water balloon toss — and long drive contest, and the NFC got on the scoreboard by winning the dodgeball tournament.

The NFL changed the Pro Bowl format this year, replacing the traditional all-star game with a flag football contest and series of other skills events. Four skills events take place Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and those also will be three points each.

Three flag football games will then be played, the first two each worth six points. The points will then be combined with those accumulated from the skills events, which will be the score entering the third and final flag football game to determine the winner.

Most of Thursday’s events were played at the Raiders’ facility before about 500 fans, cheerleaders from 12 teams and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

