$20 million Summerville Maple Street Extension project approved
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville announced the approval of the Maple Street Extension project on Monday. Years after the project was introduced in 2014, Blythe Development Company was awarded the bid to begin construction on the project, which will improve in total a mile and a half of roads throughout Summerville.
Crash with rollover impacting traffic on Ladson Road
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Monday morning crash is impacting traffic on Ladson Road. The collision happened around 8:00 a.m. not far from the intersection of Ladson and Miles Jamison roads. Photos from the scene show one car on top of an SUV near the Ladson Veterinary Hospital. The North Charleston Fire Department said the […]
Request for West Ashley home demolition sparks debate over suburban preservation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Design Review Board denied the request for the demolition of a home in West Ashley. Located at 1731 Savannah Hwy., the home dates back to at least 1940, but today it’s used as a commercial building. Advocates say the building’s stone represents the last remaining structure from the time period on Savannah Highway. They say it represents the Stono Park neighborhood’s history.
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen […]
‘It’s disappointing’: Company expresses funding concerns for homes with slow internet
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to bring faster internet to nearly 600 homes is in the works, but one service provider says that number should be a lot higher. The homes are in parts Berkeley and Charleston Counties – they’re getting part of a statewide $132 million investment.
2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are without their home after being displaced by a Saturday night fire. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd., which is in the Mount Pleasant area. The district says all residents got out of the home, and they...
Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
Horry County police conduct investigation into possible kidnapping near Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police were conducting an investigation into a possible kidnapping Sunday near Loris, according to a social media post from the department. An incident report said it happened at the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson Road in Horry County. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was stopped […]
Crews respond to gas leak in Summerville neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Summerville. Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue said the gas leak happened in the South Pointe neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. “The leak is near S. Pointe Blvd. and True Grit,” officials said. The surrounding roads are closed to traffic while Dominion Energy […]
1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
Berkeley County libraries team up with Kennedy Center for new drug-disposal initiative
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County residents now have a safe and environmentally friendly place to dispose of prescription drugs this month – with all 7 libraries participating and a mobile library. The partnership between Berkeley County Library System and the Kennedy Center Prevention Department was made possible...
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
FAA temporarily halts departures from Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily paused departures from three airports along the Carolina coast, including Charleston International Airport. The decision was made to “support the Department of Defense in a national security effort,” the agency announced on Twitter. The agency also paused...
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
Coroner: 35-year-old woman hit, killed by car in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old Georgetown woman was hit by a car and killed Sunday night on Highmarket Street in Georgetown County, authorities said. Wanda Michelle Chavis was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident near Redick Road, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. It happened at about 10:45 p.m. about […]
Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly I-26 crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man and woman killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-26. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Sharmayna Smalls (26) and Timothy Parker (20) as decedents of the crash. Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene and Parker was transported and later died from his injuries […]
Deputies investigating shooting near Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a passenger in a vehicle was shot in the hand Sunday near Ladson. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5:45 p.m. after an adult male showed up at Summerville Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
