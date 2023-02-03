ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, SC

live5news.com

$20 million Summerville Maple Street Extension project approved

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville announced the approval of the Maple Street Extension project on Monday. Years after the project was introduced in 2014, Blythe Development Company was awarded the bid to begin construction on the project, which will improve in total a mile and a half of roads throughout Summerville.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash with rollover impacting traffic on Ladson Road

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Monday morning crash is impacting traffic on Ladson Road. The collision happened around 8:00 a.m. not far from the intersection of Ladson and Miles Jamison roads. Photos from the scene show one car on top of an SUV near the Ladson Veterinary Hospital. The North Charleston Fire Department said the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Request for West Ashley home demolition sparks debate over suburban preservation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Design Review Board denied the request for the demolition of a home in West Ashley. Located at 1731 Savannah Hwy., the home dates back to at least 1940, but today it’s used as a commercial building. Advocates say the building’s stone represents the last remaining structure from the time period on Savannah Highway. They say it represents the Stono Park neighborhood’s history.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are without their home after being displaced by a Saturday night fire. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd., which is in the Mount Pleasant area. The district says all residents got out of the home, and they...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WBTW News13

Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to gas leak in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Summerville. Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue said the gas leak happened in the South Pointe neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. “The leak is near S. Pointe Blvd. and True Grit,” officials said. The surrounding roads are closed to traffic while Dominion Energy […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FAA temporarily halts departures from Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily paused departures from three airports along the Carolina coast, including Charleston International Airport. The decision was made to “support the Department of Defense in a national security effort,” the agency announced on Twitter. The agency also paused...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police pull body from pond in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating shooting near Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a passenger in a vehicle was shot in the hand Sunday near Ladson. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5:45 p.m. after an adult male showed up at Summerville Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

