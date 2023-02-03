Read full article on original website
Ludacris Says He’s Having ‘Fun Again’ As He Drops Off Fire New Freestyle
Ludacris appears to be back in his bag and having fun with rap again, having dropped off a brand new freestyle that has impressed his peers. The Atlanta rapper and actor — who hasn’t put out a new album since 2015’s Ludaversal — took to Instagram on Friday (February 3) to remind fans of just how good he is behind the mic.
Watch Harry Styles Perform “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles performed “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Styles wore a silvery bodysuit dripping with sequin fringe. A group of dancers rotated behind him on a swirling platform (much like the one in the song’s music video). The singer was also backed by a full band—guitar, drums, keys…and tubular bells. Watch it all happen below.
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog: Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zay’s new deal with Ultra International Music Publishing also includes the promise of new music from the prolific producer. Zaytoven is the latest artist to sell his music catalog, according to a Variety report on a newly inked deal. Moreover, Zay partnered with Ultra International Music Publishing and sold his extensive catalog of hits. While his name might not ring in your head the same as others, he made classics for Migos, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and many more. Put some respect on the producer’s name.
Glorilla Shares Video for New Song “Internet Trolls”: Watch
Glorilla has shared a new song titled “Internet Trolls.” The fresh single arrives ahead of her performance at the Grammys this weekend, where she’ll join Missy Elliott, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne, and many others in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s inception. (Glorilla is also nominated for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”) Check out the new “Internet Trolls” music video, directed by Troy Roscoe, below.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Lauren London: 5 Things To Know About Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend Starring In ‘You People’
Lauren London stars in the romantic comedy ‘You People’ alongside Nia Long, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss. The actress started in Hollywood as a background player in music videos before landing TV roles. She dated rapper Nipsey Hussle for six years before he was fatally shot in 2019.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”
At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Brandi Carlile Wins Best Rock Performance for “Broken Horses” at 2023 Grammys
Brandi Carlile has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance with the song “Broken Horses.” She beat out fellow nominees Beck (“Old Man”), the Black Keys (“Wild Child”), Bryan Adams (“So Happy It Hurts”), Idles (“Crawl!”), Ozzy Osbourne (“Patient Number 9”), and Turnstile (“Holiday”). Carlile also won Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.”
Ludacris Reminds Fans Of His Lyrical Ability Amid Nas 'Made You Look' Debate
Ludacris believes he had the best verse on Nas’ “Made You Look (Remix)” — and has reminded fans exactly why. The Atlanta rap legend posted a video on social media on Tuesday (January 24) after catching win of fans debating about who came on top on the heavyweight collaboration between him, Nas and fellow guest MC Jadakiss.
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
Young Thug Sparks Fan Concern After Looking 'Defeated' During RICO Trial
Young Thug’s “defeated” courtroom appearance has sparked concern among fans, with many praying for the YSL rapper to hang in there amidst his ongoing RICO case. In a courtroom video that circulated on Twitter on Wednesday (January 25), Thugga can be seen hunched over his desk with a mask dangling below his nose as he rests his head on the table. The video ushered in numerous reactions from fans, with many offering their prayers for the Atlanta native.
Coldplay Perform “The Astronaut” and “Fix You” on SNL: Watch
Coldplay were the musical guests on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. They began by playing the English version of “The Astronaut,” a song they co-wrote with BTS’ Jin. For the second performance, Chris Martin was joined by a choir to sing Music of the Spheres’ “Human Heart.” The rest of Coldplay then joined in to do X&Y’s “Fix You.” Watch the performances below.
Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar Perform “Udhero Na” at the 2023 Grammys: Watch
Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar performed their song “Udhero Na” at the 2023 Grammy Awards today (February 5) in Los Angeles. Watch the performance below. Aftab and Shankar were nominated for Best Global Music Performance for “Udhero Na.” Last year, Aftab took home the inaugural award for Best Global Music Performance with “Mohabbat.” Shankar has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards total; this year, she received a second nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.
See the Nipsey Hussle Tribute in 'You People' With Lauren London
Late rapper Nipsey Hussle was subtly remembered in scenes from the Netflix movie, which stars his partner London.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Watch Bad Bunny Open the 2023 Grammys With “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa”
Bad Bunny opened the main show at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5) in Los Angeles. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer was introduced by host Trevor Noah and led a troupe of dancers, some wearing papier-mâché heads and colorful skirts. He performed a medley of his Un Verano Sin Ti tracks “El Apagón” and “Despues la Playa,” while backed by a brass section and conga drummers. Check it out below.
Busta Rhymes Celebrates Slick Rick’s Grammy Honor: ‘The Win Is Secured’
Busta Rhymes took some time out to give Slick Rick his flowers this week at a Grammy celebration ahead of being awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. On Friday (February 3), the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) hosted a pre-Grammy event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and of Slick Rick’s recognition ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
