Medford, OR

KCBY

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm

TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
TRAIL, OR
KCBY

9-year-olds save younger sister after pit bull attack

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A White City family is speaking out and urging others to stay vigilant after their daughter was attacked by a pit bull on Sunday. 6-year-old Riley Young was hospitalized after being bitten while playing in the roadway. "I just want parents to be aware to...
WHITE CITY, OR
KCBY

Driver escapes injury from vehicle fire in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Foothill Road was closed Monday afternoon after a vehicle caught fire in the roadway. According to police, multiple 911 calls came in reporting flames shooting from a car while driving southbound at 2:45 p.m. The driver escaped the vehicle before...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
KCBY

Douglas County employees honored with Four Chaplains Awards

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman released a statement recognizing and congratulating three Douglas County employees for honors bestowed upon them by the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis was inducted into the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Grants Pass High School announces first female principal

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 announced the first female principal of Grants Pass High School. According to a press release, Michele Napier is a third-generation Grants Pass High School graduate. Napier received her master's in teaching from Southern Oregon University before returning to Grants Pass High School to teach health, PE, and AVID.

