handysam77
3d ago
Well what where they doing in the first place…cruising the donut shops. Hanging out at the 7-11 isn’t that what cops are supposed to do patrol a neighborhood. Funny cops and their old new ideas. Hell they used to walk around too y’all bringing back that too???
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspect in West Side shooting death at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a west side emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head. The 18-year-old victim was taken to an emergency room off West Loop 1604 at around 11 P.M. Sunday.
Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)- Authorities say they have arrested the mother of six of the eight children who were found unsupervised in the middle of the night at a San Antonio home. Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Keith say investigators believe that 34-year-old Porucha Phillips was also supposed to be looking after two other … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KTSA
Man stabbed in road rage incident on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 21 year old man is recovering after he was stabbed during a road rage incident Saturday afternoon. FOX-29 reports that the incident took place just after 5 P.M. A woman reportedly called police and stated that her husband had stabbed someone after he...
KSAT 12
Man found with gunshot wound at Ft. Sam gate entrance, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after being found bleeding from a gunshot wound at the entrance of Fort Sam Houston, according to San Antonio police. On Sunday, SAPD responded to the 600 block of Coleman Street for reports of multiple shots fired but did not find any victims.
KTSA
SAPD: Man nearing 70 years old arrested, charged with stabbing victim in early 30s
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 68-year-old man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his arrest on Sunday. San Antonio police say Armando Idrogo was apprehended not long after a fight on the West Side. Investigators say Idrogo stabbed a 32-year-old victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed outside West Side apartment complex identified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 2/6/23 at 8 p.m.: The medical examiner’s office identified the man shot and killed outside a West Side apartment complex early Monday morning as 20-year-old Ethan Michael Rangel. (Original Story) A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting...
Thief breaks into San Antonio police chief’s department vehicle
San Antonio’s police chief knows his job is to fight crime, but a theft hit particularly close to home on Thursday night.
foxsanantonio.com
Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
KSAT 12
68-year-old man arrested following stabbing on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a physical altercation on the city’s West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area after San Antonio police say he stabbed a 32-year-old victim.
San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept
Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murry plan to transform the mid-century modern building into a bar called Jackie's Desert Rose.
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
KSAT 12
Investigators & family seek tips on motorcyclist who left dying woman in his wake
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need help finding a motorcyclist who left a dying woman and her injured children in his wake on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, was driving east on Interstate 10 a little after 3:30 p.m....
KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
KSAT 12
Judge sentences Andre McDonald to max of 20 years in prison after manslaughter conviction
SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Monday sentenced Andre McDonald to 20 years in prison. 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro had the legal option of sentencing Andre McDonald to a minimum of two years in prison to a maximum of 20 years for the manslaughter charge the jury found him guilty of on Friday. The defendant was originally on trial for murder in the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen McDonald, but the jury went with the lesser charge.
KSAT 12
Atascosa County EMS director charged with official oppression
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The emergency medical services director for Atascosa County faces a charge of official oppression, Texas Rangers paperwork obtained Monday by KSAT shows. Donald Penny, 55, was suspended with pay on Jan. 9, the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Pleasanton Express...
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
KTSA
Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
Woman arrested on child concealment charges, child found safe
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department has announced that a woman wanted for child concealment charges out of Barbour County has been arrested in Texas. Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested in San Antonio, Texas late last night on Child Concealment charges stemming from Barbour County,...
news4sanantonio.com
Man fatally shot at downtown apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was found dead in an apartment complex near downtown late Friday night. At around 11:25 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of McCullough St., for a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man in his late 20’s in a fourth-floor...
