San Antonio, TX

Comments / 3

handysam77
3d ago

Well what where they doing in the first place…cruising the donut shops. Hanging out at the 7-11 isn’t that what cops are supposed to do patrol a neighborhood. Funny cops and their old new ideas. Hell they used to walk around too y’all bringing back that too???

Reply
2
 

Lansing Daily

Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)- Authorities say they have arrested the mother of six of the eight children who were found unsupervised in the middle of the night at a San Antonio home. Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Keith say investigators believe that 34-year-old Porucha Phillips was also supposed to be looking after two other … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Man stabbed in road rage incident on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 21 year old man is recovering after he was stabbed during a road rage incident Saturday afternoon. FOX-29 reports that the incident took place just after 5 P.M. A woman reportedly called police and stated that her husband had stabbed someone after he...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot, killed outside West Side apartment complex identified

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 2/6/23 at 8 p.m.: The medical examiner’s office identified the man shot and killed outside a West Side apartment complex early Monday morning as 20-year-old Ethan Michael Rangel. (Original Story) A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
KSAT 12

68-year-old man arrested following stabbing on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a physical altercation on the city’s West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area after San Antonio police say he stabbed a 32-year-old victim.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Judge sentences Andre McDonald to max of 20 years in prison after manslaughter conviction

SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Monday sentenced Andre McDonald to 20 years in prison. 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro had the legal option of sentencing Andre McDonald to a minimum of two years in prison to a maximum of 20 years for the manslaughter charge the jury found him guilty of on Friday. The defendant was originally on trial for murder in the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen McDonald, but the jury went with the lesser charge.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Atascosa County EMS director charged with official oppression

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The emergency medical services director for Atascosa County faces a charge of official oppression, Texas Rangers paperwork obtained Monday by KSAT shows. Donald Penny, 55, was suspended with pay on Jan. 9, the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Pleasanton Express...
KTSA

Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man fatally shot at downtown apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was found dead in an apartment complex near downtown late Friday night. At around 11:25 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of McCullough St., for a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man in his late 20’s in a fourth-floor...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
