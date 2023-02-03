Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Mayor Lungo-Koehn delivers the 2023 State of the City AddressThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Medford Community Fund announces $230k in grantsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
Related
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says
An accused drug dealer who was in court on fentanyl distribution charge Monday has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as he walked along a Mattapan street on a recent Sunday, authorities said.
nbcboston.com
Man Charged With Pointing Gun at Woman and Her 3-Year-Old Child
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her 3-year-old child during an argument over the weekend. Tyler Bemis, 26, of Manchester, is charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of criminal threatening and one count of criminal mischief. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.
whdh.com
Manchester, NH robbery suspect arrested after crashing stolen car, running from police
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire robbery suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen car and running from police. Police say Luis Concepcion, 51, is facing charges of robbery, reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. Concepcion had just been arrested the week before after failing to show to court on multiple charges from 2022 and was released on personal recognizance bail.
WMUR.com
Drug overdoses suspected in recent deaths in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is dealing with a spike in suspected overdoses, with three people dying in the past 24 hours. Officials said the past week has been one of the worst they have seen in a long time. Rick Chickering, who works maintenance for Victory Garage, said he...
YAHOO!
Riverside nursing home staffer charged with stealing checks from relative at the home
DOVER — An East Rochester woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly stealing Social Security checks from a relative who is a resident of Riverside Rest Home. Prosecutors allege Jennifer Bryant, 47, used her job as the nursing home's billing coordinator to fraudulently bring her elderly relative's bill to zero and then spent the money on herself.
whdh.com
Lawrence man convicted in 2016 Methuen murder
A Lawrence man has been convicted in the 2016 murder of a woman in front of their four-year-old son, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Friday. Tucker praised the prosecution, victim witness and investigators involved in the case after a Superior Court jury in Salem found Emilio DeLarosa, 38, guilty of first-degree murder after DeLarosa strangled Wanda Rosa in Methuen in September of 2016.
nbcboston.com
43-Year-Old Driver Killed During Crash in Manchester, NH, Police Say
A 43-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed Sunday during a crash in the city, according to police. The Manchester Police Department responded at around 5:43 p.m. Sunday to the area of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road for a report of a crash, according to a news release. When officers got to the scene, they found a Volkswagen Jetta and Nissan Rogue had been involved, police said.
WMUR.com
Police identify Manchester man killed in crash on South Willow Street
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials have publicly released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Manchester. The head-on crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road. Witness Micah Durham told News 9 he saw...
Over a Pound of Fentanyl Seized and Two Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized over a pound of fentanyl in Bangor on Thursday night and arrested two woman for aggravated drug trafficking. Two women from Lawrence Massachusetts were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl into Hancock and Penobscot Counties. Two Women Arrested...
BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston
At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
WMUR.com
13-year-old missing Winchester girl safety located
WINCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and Winchester police said a missing 13-year-old girl has been found. State police said Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home in Winchester Friday night and was reported missing. Police said she was safely located Sunday afternoon.
Boston Police officers face additional charges connected to overtime fraud scheme
The defendants allegedly embezzled money by lying about overtime work at the department's evidence facility. Four Boston Police officers are facing new charges for their roles in an overtime fraud scandal that was first made public in 2020. The new charges were contained in a superseding indictment this week, and...
WMTW
More than a pound of fentanyl seized in Maine city; 2 Massachusetts women arrested
BANGOR, Maine — Two women from Massachusetts were arrested after more than a pound of fentanyl was seized in a Maine city. Officials say Krismely Guzman and Eri Geilys Polanco Caceres were arrested while attempting to distribute a "significant amount" of fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency...
Haverhill Physician, Whose Son Died of Overdose, to Attend State of the Union with Trahan
A Haverhill-based physician and substance use disorder advocate will accompany Congresswoman Lori Trahan tonight to the annual State of the Union address in Washington. Dr. James Baker, whose son Max died of an overdose after a prolonged fight with addiction, successfully worked with Trahan to require prescribers of highly addictive opioids to be trained with the baseline knowledge to spot and treat patients struggling with addiction. Trahan credits Baker for the passage of her Medication Access and Training Expansion—or MATE—Act.
Robert E. DesMarais, Veteran, Former Haverhill City Councilor, Dies at 86
Former Haverhill City Councilor Robert E. DesMarais died Thursday, Feb. 2, at age 86. DesMarais served in the U.S. Army in post-Armistice Korea and New York City and “carried a bag” as a salesman for Hallmark Cards for 30 years. He also served as a longtime member of the city’s Board of Registrars of Voters.
Police Arrest Second Man Said to be Connected with Sunday Murder, Armed Robbery in Methuen
A second man, believed to be connected to last Sunday’s deadly shooting in Methuen, was arrested Wednesday while awaiting a flight out of New York City. Twenty-two-year-old Kelvin Francisco-Perez of Lawrence was arrested by Customs and Border Patrol agents and Port Authority Police while awaiting a flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
Police: Man arrested, caught carrying machine gun following shots fired incident in Worcester
The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
newscentermaine.com
York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina takes shot at flying balloon
YORK COUNTY, Maine — As people across the United States have been watching with anticipation as a balloon from China suspected of "surveillance" by the U.S. government flies over the Eastern United States. The York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is using a little humor to soften the...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0