Plaistow, NH

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
EASTON, MA
Man Charged With Pointing Gun at Woman and Her 3-Year-Old Child

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her 3-year-old child during an argument over the weekend. Tyler Bemis, 26, of Manchester, is charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of criminal threatening and one count of criminal mischief. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.
MANCHESTER, NH
Manchester, NH robbery suspect arrested after crashing stolen car, running from police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire robbery suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen car and running from police. Police say Luis Concepcion, 51, is facing charges of robbery, reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. Concepcion had just been arrested the week before after failing to show to court on multiple charges from 2022 and was released on personal recognizance bail.
MANCHESTER, NH
Drug overdoses suspected in recent deaths in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is dealing with a spike in suspected overdoses, with three people dying in the past 24 hours. Officials said the past week has been one of the worst they have seen in a long time. Rick Chickering, who works maintenance for Victory Garage, said he...
MANCHESTER, NH
Riverside nursing home staffer charged with stealing checks from relative at the home

DOVER — An East Rochester woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly stealing Social Security checks from a relative who is a resident of Riverside Rest Home. Prosecutors allege Jennifer Bryant, 47, used her job as the nursing home's billing coordinator to fraudulently bring her elderly relative's bill to zero and then spent the money on herself.
DOVER, NH
Lawrence man convicted in 2016 Methuen murder

A Lawrence man has been convicted in the 2016 murder of a woman in front of their four-year-old son, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Friday. Tucker praised the prosecution, victim witness and investigators involved in the case after a Superior Court jury in Salem found Emilio DeLarosa, 38, guilty of first-degree murder after DeLarosa strangled Wanda Rosa in Methuen in September of 2016.
LAWRENCE, MA
43-Year-Old Driver Killed During Crash in Manchester, NH, Police Say

A 43-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed Sunday during a crash in the city, according to police. The Manchester Police Department responded at around 5:43 p.m. Sunday to the area of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road for a report of a crash, according to a news release. When officers got to the scene, they found a Volkswagen Jetta and Nissan Rogue had been involved, police said.
MANCHESTER, NH
BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston

At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
BOSTON, MA
13-year-old missing Winchester girl safety located

WINCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and Winchester police said a missing 13-year-old girl has been found. State police said Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home in Winchester Friday night and was reported missing. Police said she was safely located Sunday afternoon.
WINCHESTER, NH
Haverhill Physician, Whose Son Died of Overdose, to Attend State of the Union with Trahan

A Haverhill-based physician and substance use disorder advocate will accompany Congresswoman Lori Trahan tonight to the annual State of the Union address in Washington. Dr. James Baker, whose son Max died of an overdose after a prolonged fight with addiction, successfully worked with Trahan to require prescribers of highly addictive opioids to be trained with the baseline knowledge to spot and treat patients struggling with addiction. Trahan credits Baker for the passage of her Medication Access and Training Expansion—or MATE—Act.
HAVERHILL, MA
