A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her 3-year-old child during an argument over the weekend. Tyler Bemis, 26, of Manchester, is charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of criminal threatening and one count of criminal mischief. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 16 HOURS AGO